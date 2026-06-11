Comprehensive Guide to the Tokyo City Treasure Hunt in Forza Horizon 6

Learn how to find the hidden treasure chest in Tokyo City to earn 100,000 credits during the Spring season of the Welcome to Japan playlist in Forza Horizon 6.

The latest installment in the renowned racing series, Forza Horizon 6 , has captivated players with its stunning depiction of Japan. As the community dives into the first festival playlist, known as 'Welcome to Japan', many are racing against the clock to complete the various challenges before the window closes.

The current Spring season represents the final chapter of this initial weekly event, blending the serene beauty of Japanese springtime weather with a series of demanding tasks designed to test the skills of every driver. Among these challenges, the 'Tokyo City Treasure Hunt' stands out as a particularly intriguing puzzle, requiring players to venture into the heart of the bustling capital city to locate a hidden chest.

While the general vicinity of the objective is relatively easy to pinpoint, the actual process of securing the treasure is far more complex than a simple drive, as it involves navigating an intricate architectural path within the city. To successfully complete the Tokyo City Treasure Hunt and claim the generous reward of 100,000 credits, players must first navigate to the bottom middle section of the vast map where the neon lights of Tokyo City shine.

Upon arrival, the primary landmark to look for is a large, multi-colored structure featuring the name 'Tomitama' on its exterior. This building is easily identifiable by the pinkish hues at its base. The journey begins by locating a ramp that leads upward; drivers must maintain a high speed to successfully jump a gap and land on the roof of a neighboring building. Once atop the roof, the path leads toward the opposite side, where another ramp descends.

At a specific dip in this ramp, a large door on the right serves as the entrance to the building's interior. Inside, players must carefully steer across a thin walkway that bisects the building. After crossing, an immediate right turn through another large door leads to a platform where the treasure chest is waiting. Driving directly into the chest completes the task and instantly credits the player with the prize.

Beyond the immediate gratification of the treasure hunt, this challenge is a vital component of the broader Spring goals. The festival playlist is designed to reward persistence, and those who aim for the top prizes must engage with a wide array of additional events.

The most coveted rewards for this period include legendary vehicles such as the 1996 Toyota Starlet Glanza V and the 1974 Toyota Corolla SR5, both of which are highly prized for their heritage and performance in the game. Accumulating enough points to unlock these cars requires a dedicated effort and a mastery of the diverse driving styles the game demands.

The meticulous attention to detail in the Japanese landscapes, from the urban density of Tokyo to the rural charm of the countryside, adds an immersive layer to the grind for these rewards. Developed by the talented team at Playground Games and published by Xbox Game Studios, Forza Horizon 6 continues to push the boundaries of the open-world racing genre.

The game is currently available for players on the Xbox Series X|S and PC, where it leverages high-end hardware to deliver breathtaking visuals and fluid performance. Interestingly, the gaming community is also looking forward to the future, as a PlayStation 5 version is slated for release later in 2026, marking a significant expansion in the game's reach.

With a critical reception that highlights its excellence, including an impressive average score from top critics, the title solidifies its place as a must-play experience for automotive enthusiasts. Whether you are a casual driver enjoying the scenery or a competitive racer chasing every single credit and rare car, the current events in Japan provide an exhilarating playground for all





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