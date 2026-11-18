Master Texas Hold'em strategy with our definitive guide to poker hand rankings. Learn the exact hierarchy, odds, and tie-breaking rules for every possible hand combination.

Understanding the hierarchy of poker hands is fundamental for any player looking to compete in Texas Hold'em or similar card games. For decades, poker has attracted a diverse range of participants, from casual gamblers to high-stakes rollers participating in massive tournaments. While the game may appear complex to beginners, the core mechanics are straightforward once the hand rankings are memorized.

We have compiled an authoritative guide on poker hands, detailing the rankings from strongest to weakest alongside relevant tie-breaking rules. This resource provides a clear chart of the best poker hands, including examples of the specific cards required and the precise odds of being dealt one as your best five cards from seven in Texas Hold'em. These odds are expressed against, such as 37.5/1, indicating a probability of approximately one in 38.5.

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Top Tier Poker Hands Explained

The Royal Flush stands as the strongest and rarest of all poker hands, consisting of an Ace, King, Queen, Jack, and 10 all in the same suit. It is unbeatable by any other combination, though it can be matched. In games featuring community cards like Texas Hold'em, a Royal Flush appearing on the board is shared by every player still in the hand, resulting in a split pot.

Second only to the Royal Flush is the Straight Flush, which requires five cards in consecutive numerical order that are all of the same suit. An example includes the 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 of spades. The odds of being dealt this hand are 3,589/1. If two players hold a Straight Flush, the winner is determined by the highest high card, meaning a 10-high Straight Flush defeats a 9-high Straight Flush.

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A Four of a Kind consists of four cards of the same value, such as four Kings plus any fifth card. This hand is more common than the top two, with odds of 594/1, yet it remains difficult to achieve. When tie-breaking occurs, the player with the higher-ranked set of four wins. If both players hold the same four of a kind, which is only possible with community cards, the fifth card, known as the kicker, decides the winner.

Mid-Range Poker Hand Hierarchies

A Full House combines a Three of a Kind with a Pair, such as three 8s and two Queens. This is a strong hand that ranks below Four of a Kind but is significantly more likely to appear, with odds of just 37.5/1 compared to the 594/1 probability of a Four of a Kind. In tie-breakers, the player with the higher Three of a Kind wins immediately.

If both players share the same Three of a Kind due to community cards, the player with the higher Pair wins. A Flush consists of five cards of the same suit that are not in sequential order, such as an Ace, 8, 6, 4, and 2 of clubs. Tie-breakers in a Flush are resolved by comparing the highest card first, then the second, third, fourth, and fifth cards in descending order if necessary.

A Straight contains five cards in sequential order but not all of the same suit, such as a 10, 9, 8, 7, and 6 in mixed suits. Suits are irrelevant in a Straight, allowing for any combination. Ranking below a Flush and above Three of a Kind, the odds are 20.6/1. The player with the highest top card in the Straight wins, so a King-high Straight beats a Queen-high Straight.

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Lower Tier Hands and Tie-Breaking Protocols

A Three of a Kind includes three cards of the same value plus two unrelated cards, such as three Jacks with a 6 and a King. This is considered one of the weaker hands, with odds of 19.7/1. When two players hold a Three of a Kind, the higher-ranking set wins. If the sets are identical, the highest kicker decides the winner, followed by the second kicker if the first also matches.

A Two Pair hand features two distinct pairs, such as two Aces and two 9s, plus a fifth card. This is one of the most common hands, with odds of just 3.26/1. Tie-breakers prioritize the highest pair first. If those are identical, the second pair is compared. If both pairs match, the kicker serves as the final decider.

A One Pair hand consists of two cards of the same rank, such as two Kings, and three unrelated cards. It ranks below Two Pair and is the second-lowest hand, yet it has the highest probability of being drawn at 1.28/1. In a tie between two One Pair hands, the player with the higher pair wins immediately, concluding the hierarchy of standard poker hands.