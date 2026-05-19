Comprehensive Guide to Memorial Day Weekend Events in San Diego

Explore a diverse array of activities in San Diego from May 22 to May 24, featuring movie celebrations at the USS Midway, international arts at the Fringe festival, and summer kick-offs at SeaWorld.

The city of San Diego is preparing for a vibrant weekend from Friday, May 22, to Sunday, May 24, offering a wide variety of activities for residents and visitors alike.

One of the most anticipated events is the 40th anniversary celebration of the iconic film 'Top Gun' at the USS Midway Museum. To honor the cinematic legacy and its deep ties to the region, the museum will host special screenings of the original movie on the flight deck on Friday, followed by the sequel, 'Top Gun: Maverick,' on Saturday. Simultaneously, the 2026 Fringe festival continues its run through May 24.

This eclectic arts showcase features over 40 performances from a global roster of artists hailing from the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, and India. Spanning 16 different venues across San Diego and Tijuana, the festival offers everything from new plays and musicals to stand-up comedy, drag shows, acrobatics, and Shakespearean swordplay.

For those seeking more intimate theatrical experiences, the Moxie Theatre is presenting a modern interpretation of 'Hamlet,' told through the perspectives of Gertrude and Ophelia, while the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista hosts a poignant drama about family estrangement and the struggles of an aging artist. Cultural diversity is on full display this weekend with several community-focused celebrations.

The St. Ephrem Maronite Catholic Church is hosting its 22nd annual Lebanese Festival, a three-day extravaganza that invites guests to sample authentic Middle Eastern flavors. Visitors can enjoy beef shawarma, chicken kabobs, falafels, kibbeh, and saj zaatar, complemented by a beer and wine garden, carnival games, and live music. In the Valley Center area, the annual Valley Center Stampede continues its tradition of celebrating western culture.

This event combines philanthropy through scholarships with the excitement of a professional rodeo and live band performances at Star Valley Park. Adding to the patriotic spirit of the weekend, the Western Days celebrations will kick off with a community pancake feed at the Old Town Center, followed by a 5K and a kids fun run.

The highlight of this series is the Western Days Parade on Saturday, which carries the theme 'Celebrating America' and features USN Captain E. Royce Williams as the grand marshal. Summer attractions are launching in full force, led by SeaWorld San Diego's summer spectacular. To honor Memorial Day, the park will host Military Appreciation Days on May 23 and 24, beginning with a solemn flag ceremony featuring the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Color Guard.

Guests can also experience a stunning nightly drone show dedicated to military members. Beyond the tributes, SeaWorld is unveiling new interactive experiences, including a Shark Encounter exhibit showcasing 11 different species in a 180-degree underwater environment. The summer lineup also brings back the BMX stunt show, pirate adventures, and a revamped dolphin show, alongside a hip hop and R&B concert series featuring stars like Ashanti and Ginuwine.

For those preferring a more scholarly or artistic evening, the Natural History Museum is offering half-price admission for its summer Friday after-hours events. Meanwhile, the San Diego Symphony, under the direction of Rafael Payare, will perform a sophisticated program featuring works by Jimmy López, Alban Berg, and Felix Mendelssohn.

Finally, for those looking to relax, the Carté Hotel San Diego Downtown is hosting a luxurious Memorial Day pool party complete with poolside barbecue and a live DJ, marking the official start of the summer season





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