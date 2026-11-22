Composer Matthew Atticus Berger discusses the creative process behind the sci-fi film April X, detailing his collaboration with director Michel K. Parandi.

Composer Matthew Atticus Berger recently revealed the intricate details behind his musical score for the sci-fi cyberpunk film April X. The project, directed by Michel K. Parandi, presented a unique set of creative constraints that shaped the final auditory landscape of the movie. Berger explained how he navigated the specific vision of the director to create a soundscape that feels both futuristic and intensely personal.

Berger's Passion for Sci-Fi Cinematic Soundtracks

Matthew Atticus Berger has always harbored a deep affection for the science fiction genre, noting that it offers unparalleled freedom for musical exploration. He stated that the genre leaves open a significant amount of room for music to breathe and evolve in unexpected directions. This freedom is balanced by a storied tradition where music often carries the emotional and narrative weight of the film itself. Berger emphasized that any project within the sci-fi space instantly captures his professional attention due to these inherent opportunities for innovation.

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Berger is known for his work in dramas, but he actively seeks new challenges to expand his artistic range. He expressed a desire to become a visionary composer whose scores are as memorable as the films they accompany. This ambition drives him to approach each project with a fresh perspective, aiming to leave a lasting impact through his musical choices. The opportunity to work on April X allowed him to merge his love for sci-fi with his desire for artistic growth.

Parandi's Vision and the Collaborative Process

Director Michel K. Parandi approached the production with a clear and energetic vision for the film's auditory identity. Berger described Parandi as a creative force with plenty of opinions and a well-defined roadmap for what the music needed to achieve. This clarity simplified the storytelling aspect of the composition, as Berger did not need to make numerous foundational musical decisions from scratch. The director provided a structured framework that allowed Berger to focus on execution rather than conceptualization.

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The collaboration involved constant adjustments and edits, which tested Berger's adaptability as a composer. Parandi's hands-on approach meant that the score had to evolve alongside the film's editing process. Despite the challenges, Berger found the process enjoyable, particularly in matching the director's enthusiasm for the project. This dynamic ensured that the final score aligned perfectly with the director's intent while maintaining its own artistic integrity.

Distinctive Cyberpunk Elements in the April X Soundtrack

The April X score is characterized by a blend of danger-signaling drums and heavily treated vocals. Parandi specifically requested that the drums remain constant throughout the film, serving as an auditory cue for impending danger. This relentless rhythm creates a sense of tension and urgency that permeates the narrative. The drum pattern acts as a heartbeat for the story, constantly calling the protagonist forward into the unknown.

Most of the synthesizer sounds in the score are actually processed vocals rather than traditional electronic instruments. Berger utilized vocals sung by either himself or his friend Amanda, treating them extensively to create synthetic textures. This technique blurred the line between organic and artificial sounds, resulting in a unique auditory experience. The vocals are sometimes recognizable and at other times indistinguishable from pure synth lines, adding a layer of mystery to the soundtrack.

Berger viewed the limitation to vocals and drums as a creative challenge similar to restricting an artist to using only chalk. He embraced these constraints to develop a sound that was entirely specific to the film. The goal was to create an identity that could not be replicated by other composers using different tools. This approach resulted in a score that feels distinct and tailored to the cyberpunk aesthetic of April X.

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Influences and the Path Forward for Berger

While the April X score is simpler in its composition, it draws inspiration from iconic sci-fi soundtracks. Berger cited Ennio Morricone's work on The Thing and John Carpenter's self-composed scores as major influences. These composers demonstrated how complex writing could drive a narrative forward. Jerry Goldsmith's work on Total Recall also inspired Berger with its orchestral richness and creative freedom.

John Williams is another key influence, recognized for his extensive contributions to the genre. However, Berger adapted these influences to fit the specific needs of April X, which required a less complex musical approach. The final result is a score that balances simplicity with a unique identity. Berger noted that creating a distinct sound within such a constrained framework was one of the most rewarding aspects of the project. This achievement reinforces his reputation as a versatile composer capable of adapting to diverse creative demands.