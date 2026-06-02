An in-depth analysis of the thirteen humanoid Cylon models from the 2004 Battlestar Galactica reboot, covering their creation, personalities, alliances, and narrative significance in the series.

The 2004 reimagining of Battlestar Galactica fundamentally transformed the original 1978 series by introducing humanoid Cylons indistinguishable from humans. This shift created central narrative tension as survivors searched for these hidden androids among them.

The humanoid Cylons are divided into two groups: the original Final Five, who existed millennia before the series, and the subsequent eight models. Each model possesses distinct traits and story arcs. Number One, John Cavil, portrayed by Dean Stockwell, was the first model created by the Final Five. He exhibited extreme vengefulness and sadism toward humans and his creators.

Although he did not adhere to the Cylon monotheistic religion, he twice masqueraded as a clergyman, likely as mockery. During the Cylon Civil War, some models including Fours, Fives, and one Eight sided with Cavil. His identity was revealed in season 2, episode 20, when he was counseling Chief Tyrol on Galactica. After the destruction of the Resurrection Hub, Cavil attempted to kill Ellen Tigh to regain the secret to resurrection.

Failing, he chose suicide over capture. Number Two, Leoben Conoy, played by Callum Keith Rennie, was deeply spiritual and obsessed with Kara Thrace, believing she held a special destiny. The Leobens ultimately sided with humanity, seeking a peaceful coexistence. The first Leoben was exposed on Ragnar Anchorage due to radiation sickness and killed by Commander Adama.

By the series end, a copy remained on the new Earth with the humans. Number Three, D'Anna Biers, portrayed by Lucy Lawless, infiltrated Galactica as a reporter. She discovered Sharon's pregnancy and was revealed when Cylons viewed deleted footage. D'Anna was manipulative and fixated on the Final Five, leading Cavil to box them.

After the Hub's destruction, she was the last surviving Three. She chose to die on Earth rather than continue searching for a habitable planet. Number Four, Simon O'Neill, played by Rick Worthy, served as Cylon medical specialists. They were notably calm and machine-like, displaying apathy.

Their loyalty was questionable, with some defecting during the Civil War, but most remained with Cavil. Simon was revealed on the allegorical 'Cell' ship when a copy was injured. These humanoid Cylons, through their intricate politics, religious divisions, and personal conflicts, formed the backbone of the series' philosophical depth and dramatic suspense, challenging viewers to consider identity, humanity, and the nature of consciousness





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Battlestar Galactica Cylons Humanoid Androids Cylon Models Number One Cavil Leoben Conoy D'anna Biers Simon O'neill Final Five Cylon Civil War Resurrection Hub

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