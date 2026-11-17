LAWRENCE, Ind. — Two lawyers filed a complaint Monday against a former Lawrence Township behavioral assistant, claiming that he picked a child up by his throat.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Two lawyers filed a complaint Monday against a former Lawrence Township behavioral assistant, claiming that he picked a child up by his throat.

According to the civil complaint, on April 30, a 7-year-old boy at Brook Park Elementary was crying when Jimmy Graves, now the district football coach, picked him up by the throat “and held him eight inches off the floor for about ten seconds. ”According to the complaint, the first grader is diagnosed with multiple disabilities and was crying and yelling when staff sent him to Graves’ room.

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Graves is accused of clearing the room of everyone but one instructional assistant and calling the boy’s mother.

“After hanging up, Graves put his hand around the child’s throat and lifted him off the ground while the other adult watched. ” The next day, Brook Park’s assistant principal confirmed in writing that “the staff member applied force to the child’s neck, leaving his legs off the ground. ” The complaint further alleges that Graves told police his hand was at or near the boy’s neck but denied lifting him.couldn’t touch my feet on the floor.

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”The complaint further states that, by Graves’ own account, in August of 2024, he pinned a student against a wall with his forearm and pushed him away, causing him to fall. He was put on leave by the district and was returned to work with students five days later with “no finding, no discipline, and no limits on physical contact.

” In March of 2026, just six weeks before the incident with the 7-year-old, Graves physically restrained a sixth grader, according to the complaint. Lawyers say the district did not discipline or retrain Graves.help,” Attorney Catherine Michael said.

“Instead, the District kept sending her son to be alone withIn June 2026, the state charged Graves with battery on a child under fourteen, a low-level felony. That case remains pending, according to the complaint. Graves later resigned as a behavioral assistant, and he is now employed by the district as a football coach.in August 2025, repeatedly asked, verbally and in writing, that he be evaluated for special education services.

Lawyers say instead, whenever he became upset, staff removed him from class and left him with a single, “inadequately trained adult. ”intentional infliction of emotional distress against Graves, and seeks compensatory damages andOnline court records show an attorneys’ conference is set for Dec. 1. in the criminal case. According to the complaint, the boy continues to need therapy and struggles with fear and anxiety about going to school.

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The lawyers who filed the complaint are urging “anyone with information about the physical restraint or removal of students at Brook Park Elementary” to contact their offices.