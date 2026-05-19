Complaint Against Influencer Campaigns for Progressive California Governor Candidates

The complaint accuses influencers of posting pro-Becerra content and not disclosing payments by the campaign. The complaint was filed against Jay Gonzalez and Maggie Reed, influencers allegedly hired by the Tom Steyer campaign, who allegedly failed to disclose sponsored posts on Instagram and Facebook contrary to the law.

Xavier Becerra and Tom Steyer talk at a climate forum for California governor candidates in January. Tom Steyer ’s campaign for governor filed a complaint accusing influencers who posted content supportive of Becerra’s campaign of failing to disclose they had been paid and only belatedly adding that they had been sponsored by the campaign.

In the latest escalation of a fight over the use of paid social media creators, the complaint filed with California’s Fair Political Practices Commission accuses Jay Gonzalez and Maggie Reed of producing at least 14 and four pro-Becerra posts on Instagram and Facebook in late April and early May, respectively. The complaint also states that social media creator named Maggie Reed had previously offered to create paid posts for another gubernatorial campaign.

Tom Steyer’s campaign has relied on paid influencers more than any candidate for governor, according to the most recent campaign finance filings





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California Governor Candidates Climate Forum Paid Social Media Creators Influencers California Fair Political Practices Commission Instagram Facebook Jay Gonzalez Maggie Reed Paid Posts Disclose California Law Tom Steyer Xavier Becerra

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