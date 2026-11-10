Competition breeds success for UCLA football’s Aidan Mizell, Scooter Jackson

How a small victory during a midweek practice became a gain for both the wide receiver and the cornerback in the Bruins’ road win against Minnesota last weekend.

UCLA wide receiver Aidan Mizell runs with the ball on a long touchdown catch during the second half of their game against Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis.

LOS ANGELES — One catch by UCLA wide receiver Aidan Mizell against cornerback Scooter Jackson last Tuesday morning set the stage for what was to come on Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis.when Dieffenbach threw for a career-high 303 yards on just eight completions Jackson dropped back and maneuvered in front of wide receiver Jalen Smith for his interception of Minnesota quarterback Drake Lindsey.

Also read No. 5 UCLA turns up the speed late to stay unbeaten with 34-20 win at Minnesota

“You guys see it every day in practice,” Jackson said. “Those guys, and when I say ‘those guys’ it’s not just Aidan. It’s Brian , Semaj , and I can keep going on and on. Those guys every day make me better.

You see it in practice. They do me up in practice every day. But on Saturdays, they help me perform very well. ” The kind of plays like the ones seen last Tuesday are an example of how and why UCLA is finding ways to win each week.

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That day, it was Jackson victimized by a highlight-reel grab from Mizell in practice. Dieffenbach threw a high, arcing pass that Jackson misread. Jackson’s hands became entangled in the pads of Mizell, who had beaten him down the field with his route. The ball spiraled toward Mizell, who made an acrobatic catch and sent his offensive teammates into celebration.

There wasn’t a negative reaction by either side. Mizell didn’t taunt Jackson, and Jackson didn’t react negatively. It was just two players going back and forth at each other, who, in the process of challenging each other, have helped transform UCLA in their own way.

“That’s what we talked about being the standards of our team,” UCLA head coach Bob Chesney said. “There’s probably eight or nine bullet points at the beginning of the year, and we review every Friday and make sure those are important. When you get to the game, and you put yourself in a position where you’ve been there before. You’ve competed against someone who is of equal caliber to you.

Sometimes Aidan is going to get Scooter, and sometimes Scooter is going to get Aidan. ” Practices that become competitive on Tuesdays and Wednesdays produce moments that count when Jackson and Mizell are in the same uniform and cheering each other.

“There’s something better than that type of competition for them to go against each other,” Chesney said. “That little bit of success breeds a little bit more confidence. And that little bit of confidence breeds a little more success, and that little success breeds more confidence and the next thing you know, it’s spiraling at a pretty high rate of speed. Being in those competitive situations is what affords them that opportunity to do so.

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” UCLA defensive back Scooter Jackson, front, intercepts a pass intended for Minnesota wide receiver Jalen Smith during the second half on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Minneapolis. Chesney has enforced the goal of making competition part of the daily regimen in practice. Small victories midweek can translate to game-speed plays like the two 75-yard touchdowns caught by Mizell and Jackson’s third interception against Minnesota.

“If we just ran a bunch of scout plays and called it a day, it wouldn’t give us the same speed, mental toughness to fight through things,” Chesney said. “And at the same time, you know you’ve got to bring it when you go good on good. ” It’s another way Chesney has helped set a new program standard in less than a year at the helm – conflict-breeding competition that molds itself into self-improvement for players like Jackson.

Jackson described 2026 as “the most exciting college football season” he has ever been a part of, and he said it’s a credit to the work habits Chesney has instilled in him.

“One thing after practice is called the dirty 30,” Jackson said. “You stay 30 minutes after practice to work on something you need to work on. That’s the thing I’d say has worked. Nothing else matters. Just get better. ”