Competing bills on combat-injured veterans’ retirement pay head to Senate

Two rival House bills address combat-injured veterans’ retirement pay: Democrats passed a plan to restore full benefits, while a GOP bill would pay for it with future cuts to sleep apnea and tinnitus claims. Senate next.

Two competing bills aimed at changing how combat-injured veterans are paid in retirement are now headed to the Senate after back-to-back votes in the U.S. House.

Two competing bills aimed at changing how combat-injured veterans are paid in retirement are now headed to the Senate after back-to-back votes in the U.S. House. The Democratic version passed today and would fully pay retirement benefits for combat-injured veterans with disabilities. The Republican version passed yesterday and would fund veterans retirement pay by making future cuts in benefits for sleep apnea and tinnitus, two conditions that often afflict combat veterans.

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Stephen Starbuck, commander of 7108 VFW and a U.S. Army veteran, said he lives with both conditions.

“I have sleep apnea and tinnitus,” Starbuck said. Starbuck said his service left him with constant ringing in his ears, which can be a symptom of hearing damage. He described the toll tinnitus can take on veterans, saying, “I know one warrior who ended his fight because his tinnitus was so severe that his tinnitus just never shut off. ” Starbuck also has sleep apnea, a sleep-related breathing disorder that can reduce the amount of oxygen getting to the brain.

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A medical device can help, but Starbuck said he cannot use one.

“Medically, I can’t use the device, and it affects my other conditions,” he said. The Republican version, called the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act, would affect about 58,000 combat-injured veterans who were medically retired with fewer than 20 years of service. Under that proposal, they would lose an average of $2,275 a month in retired pay because they also receive disability compensation. The Democrats’ version passed today would omit those cuts.

It was backed by all Democrats and 181 Republicans. Starbuck said the measure would close the gap for affected veterans.

“It bridges that gap. They get their entire retirement and their disability,” he said. At the heart of the dispute is the Richard Star Act, which would allow veterans who retired because of combat-related disabilities to receive their full retirement pay, rather than having it reduced dollar-for-dollar by their disability benefits, as required by current law. House Democrats, including Texas Rep.

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Josey Garcia, questioned why the government has to cut veterans benefits when it has money to fund a war in Iran, saying it sends a clear message to veterans.

“It sends a message to them that in order for them to truly be appreciated, they’re going to have to further their sacrifice and sacrifice some more,” Garcia said. Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw, who was wounded in combat, said he supports the Richard Star Act but called benefits for sleep apnea and tinnitus absurdly high and said such assistance should have been changed long ago.

He also criticized the Veterans of Foreign Wars for lobbying lawmakers to oppose the Republican bill. The passage of the Major Richard Star Act, H.R. 2102, sends the measure to the Senate, where lawmakers must now approve it before it can reach the president’s desk. San Antonio boy goes viral for singing 'God Bless America' to a bald eaglePOLL: Texas lawmakers want to raise the $7.25 minimum wage. Where do you stand?