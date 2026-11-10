Competency hearing for son accused in murders of Oberlin College professor dad, stepmom

The son accused of killing his father, an Oberlin College professor, and his stepmom, has a competency hearing in Lorain County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday.

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio - The son accused of killing his father, an Oberlin College professor, and his stepmom, has a competency hearing in Lorain County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday.

Asia Nguyen-Duy, 31, of Ashland, Oregon, faces six counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence. Nguyen-Duy previously went by Daniel Jones. Court records show they legally changed their name in 2025. During a previous court hearing, Nguyen-Duy said they are gender-neutral and prefer to be called Asia Nguyen-Duy.

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PREVIOUS: Oberlin murder suspect bound over after prosecutor details alleged video admission The victims were identified as Pipo Nguyen-Duy, 64, and Thi Tran Phong, 56. Both were found shot to death inside their South Pleasant Street home in Oberlin on Oct. 28. Oberlin College and Conservatory identified Pipo Nguyen-Duy as a beloved professor of studio art and photography who taught at the college for many years.

Investigation began with suspicious vehicle According to Oberlin police, the investigation began around 8:57 a.m. Oct. 28 when officers and firefighters responded to the Oberlin College Conservatory parking lot for a vehicle reportedly on fire. Police said the silver Toyota hatchback was smoldering. It had a boarded-up window, a wood stove in the back seat and a makeshift chimney extending through the roof. A cardboard box in the front seat was identified as the source of the smoldering.

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Police said officers found a wallet, passport, suitcase, keys and other personal items inside the vehicle. They also found loose ammunition. The prosecutor said investigators found packaging for a 17-round Glock magazine and two 9 mm rounds inside the car. The firearm has not been recovered.

Police identified the registered owner as Nguyen-Duy and found them around 10:19 a.m. in the 200 block of Shipherd Circle. After speaking with Nguyen-Duy, officers went to the South Pleasant Street home to check on the welfare of family members. Police forced entry around 10:27 a.m. and found the two victims inside. Pipo Nguyen-Duy was found on the first floor.

Phong was found in an upstairs bedroom. Police said both victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Nguyen-Duy was booked into the Lorain County Jail at 8:59 p.m. Oct. 28. The judge set bond at $3 million. Nguyen-Duy remains in custody.