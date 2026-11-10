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Competency hearing for son accused in murders of Oberlin College professor dad, stepmom

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Competency hearing for son accused in murders of Oberlin College professor dad, stepmom
South Pleasant Street · Oberlin Police · Lorain County Coroner
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The son accused of killing his father, an Oberlin College professor, and his stepmom, has a competency hearing in Lorain County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday.

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio - The son accused of killing his father, an Oberlin College professor, and his stepmom, has a competency hearing in Lorain County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday.

Asia Nguyen-Duy, 31, of Ashland, Oregon, faces six counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence. Nguyen-Duy previously went by Daniel Jones. Court records show they legally changed their name in 2025. During a previous court hearing, Nguyen-Duy said they are gender-neutral and prefer to be called Asia Nguyen-Duy.

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PREVIOUS: Oberlin murder suspect bound over after prosecutor details alleged video admission The victims were identified as Pipo Nguyen-Duy, 64, and Thi Tran Phong, 56. Both were found shot to death inside their South Pleasant Street home in Oberlin on Oct. 28. Oberlin College and Conservatory identified Pipo Nguyen-Duy as a beloved professor of studio art and photography who taught at the college for many years.

Investigation began with suspicious vehicle According to Oberlin police, the investigation began around 8:57 a.m. Oct. 28 when officers and firefighters responded to the Oberlin College Conservatory parking lot for a vehicle reportedly on fire. Police said the silver Toyota hatchback was smoldering. It had a boarded-up window, a wood stove in the back seat and a makeshift chimney extending through the roof. A cardboard box in the front seat was identified as the source of the smoldering.

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Police said officers found a wallet, passport, suitcase, keys and other personal items inside the vehicle. They also found loose ammunition. The prosecutor said investigators found packaging for a 17-round Glock magazine and two 9 mm rounds inside the car. The firearm has not been recovered.

Police identified the registered owner as Nguyen-Duy and found them around 10:19 a.m. in the 200 block of Shipherd Circle. After speaking with Nguyen-Duy, officers went to the South Pleasant Street home to check on the welfare of family members. Police forced entry around 10:27 a.m. and found the two victims inside. Pipo Nguyen-Duy was found on the first floor.

Phong was found in an upstairs bedroom. Police said both victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Nguyen-Duy was booked into the Lorain County Jail at 8:59 p.m. Oct. 28. The judge set bond at $3 million. Nguyen-Duy remains in custody.

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South Pleasant Street Oberlin Police Lorain County Coroner OBERLIN POLICE ACTIVITY Oberlin Conservatory Daniel Jones Pipo Nguyen-Duy Oberlin College Professor Stepmother Thi Tran Phong 19 News Woio Cleveland News Ohio News Oberlin News Oberlin Journal Wkyc Wews Fox8 Wwjw Oberlin Murder Oberlin Killings Oberlin Crime Ohio Crime Oberlin Chronicle

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