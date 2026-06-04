Competency hearing for North Olmsted husband accused of fatally shooting wife

The North Olmsted husband accused of fatally shooting his wife, has a competency hearing in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Thursday.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The North Olmsted husband accused of fatally shooting his wife, has a competency hearing in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Thursday.

In January, the attorney for Joseph Halpin amended the plea to include not guilty by reason of insanity and Halpin was referred to the Court Psychiatric Clinic for a competency and sanity evaluation. According to North Olmsted police, Halpin shot Laura Hoopengardner, 39, at their home in the 31300 block of Lorain Rd. around 6 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2025.

Halpin called 911 and said his cocked the gun and it went off, striking his wife in the lower abdomen, said police. When officers arrived, they immediately rendered first aid to Hoopengardner and took Halpin into custody. North Olmsted Police Lt.

Dan Barrett said the couple was arguing prior to the shooting.911 call reveals 26-hour captivity before deadly Olmsted Falls SWAT standoffNortheast Ohio teacher dies suddenly due to an ‘undiagnosed, aggressive form of leukemia’Construction begins on new Lorain County roundaboutRamírez leads the way again as Guardians hit 3 homers off Cole in 5-4 victory over Yankees





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Shooting North Olmsted Laura Hoopengardner Lorain Road Medical Examiner Joseph Halpin MURDER ARRAIGNMENT Competency Hearing

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