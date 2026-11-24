Compassion in World Farming USA urges retailers and consumers to adopt rigorous animal welfare standards for turkeys, highlighting the severe pain and restricted natural behaviors caused by intensive industrial farming practices.

Compassion in World Farming USA has issued an urgent call for major retail chains to overhaul their turkey sourcing standards, emphasizing that commercial farming practices often inflict significant suffering on birds raised for consumption. The organization stresses that the purpose of raising animals for food does not diminish their biological capacity for pain, stress, joy, or comfort. Turkeys are naturally inquisitive creatures that spend their days exploring and foraging within their flock, behaviors that are severely restricted in industrial settings.

Intensive farming systems house thousands of birds in enclosed sheds where limited space and barren environments prevent natural movement. The European Food Safety Authority has identified overcrowding, wet litter, lack of enrichment, poor air quality, and extremely fast growth rates as primary drivers of poor welfare. These conditions are compounded by painful mutilations like beak trimming and the physical toll of selective breeding for large breast muscles, which often leads to leg and joint problems.

Also read Balancing Compassion and Accountability for Underperforming Staff

Commercial turkeys bred for rapid growth frequently struggle to take a few steps or right themselves if they fall over. Cruel conditions inside barns exacerbate these physical limitations, with wet litter soaked in droppings damaging feet and poor air quality causing burning irritation on legs, throats, chests, and eyes. The organization argues that these welfare risks are systemic and require immediate structural changes within the supply chain to protect animal health.

Shoppers should not have to become animal welfare researchers to understand the lives of the birds they buy. Pastoral pictures on packages are misleading and do not indicate whether a bird could walk comfortably. Claims such as Natural describe processing and ingredients rather than living conditions, while No added hormones is a meaningless assertion because federal law already prohibits all poultry in the USA from receiving hormones.

Advertisement

Compassion in World Farming USA recommends consumers look for turkey certified by Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World or Certified Animal Welfare by Global Animal Partnership Step 4 or higher. Alternatively, buyers can support local farmers raising small flocks of pasture-raised turkeys. If those options are unavailable, shoppers should seek Certified Humane free range, Global Animal Partnership Step 3, or United States Department of Agriculture inspection verified products.

Individual choice alone is insufficient because shoppers are limited by what is available at their local grocery stores. Retailers must adopt stronger sourcing standards, explain their requirements clearly to customers, and report progress toward their animal welfare goals. These efforts should support small, independent US farmers and make higher-welfare options easier to identify and obtain. Expectations for better treatment should apply throughout the year, not just during the holiday season.

The organization also suggests that people can choose a plant-based centerpiece or make vegetables, beans, grains, and other plant-based dishes a larger part of their Thanksgiving meal. Whatever is served, the idea that farming an animal makes its experience irrelevant must be rejected. The season spirit of care and gratitude should extend beyond human loved ones to include the turkeys on our tables.

Better conditions are possible through slower-growing birds grown with ample outdoor access and appropriate shelter. Indoors, dry bedding, sufficient space, and complex environments including perches for roosting and plentiful forage for pecking and scratching can make meaningful differences in the lives of turkeys. These changes require a collective shift in consumer demand and corporate responsibility to prioritize welfare over rapid growth.

Advertisement

Dr. Hillary Dalton, senior research manager at Compassion in World Farming, leads the US applied research portfolio and provides technical guidance to companies, producers, and policymakers. She chairs the standards committee for the animal welfare pillar of the Regenerative Organic Certification and holds a PhD in Poultry Behavior and Welfare from the University of Guelph. Her work focuses on improving farm animal welfare and encouraging regenerative farming practices.

The push for better welfare extends beyond individual purchases to broader systemic changes. Retailers are urged to support small, independent US farmers by making higher-welfare options more accessible. This approach helps normalize ethical sourcing and reduces the prevalence of intensive farming practices that compromise animal health. Consumers are encouraged to view their purchasing power as a tool for driving positive change in the food industry.

Ultimately, the goal is to ensure that the turkey on the table lived a life free from unnecessary suffering. By demanding stronger standards and clearer labels, shoppers can contribute to a food system that respects the biological needs of animals. This Thanksgiving, the message is clear that compassion should extend to all living beings, regardless of their purpose in human society.