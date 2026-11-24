Compass Group plans to shift its primary stock listing from London to New York by 2028, prompting warnings from Kemi Badenoch about a broader exodus of firms from the UK stock market.

Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the Conservative Party, issued a stark warning regarding the health of the British economy as Compass Group, a giant in the FTSE 100, announced its intention to relocate its primary stock market listing from London to New York. The Catering multinational, which is valued at £58billion, stated that it aims to complete this significant corporate shift by 2028, marking the latest high-profile departure from the UK capital markets. This decision has triggered alarm bells across the City and Westminster, intensifying fears that a fresh wave of corporate defections is undermining the status of the London Stock Exchange as a global financial hub.

Core Mechanism of the Listing Shift

Compass Group explained that the move to establish a primary listing in the United States represents a strategic evolution aligned with its current business operations rather than a rejection of the UK market itself. The company retains a secondary share listing in London, ensuring that British investors maintain access to the stock, but the administrative and regulatory home of the entity will move to New York. Chairman Ian Meakins emphasized that the center of gravity for the company has undeniably shifted across the Atlantic over the last decade, with North America now serving as the primary engine for its global expansion.

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Financial data released alongside the announcement supports this geographic rebalancing, showing that North America accounts for two-thirds of the company's revenues and three-quarters of its profits. The company reported a 9 per cent rise in annual revenues to £39billion and a 12 per cent increase in profits to £2.9billion for the period leading up to the announcement. With 325,000 of its 600,000 employees based in the United States compared to just 50,000 in the UK, the board determined that its capital markets presence must more closely reflect the scale and profile of its global workforce and client base.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Reactions

Kemi Badenoch utilized a speech to business leaders at the CBI conference in London to articulate her concerns, describing the Compass decision as a hammer blow to Britain. She explicitly named the Catering giant alongside other major entities that have exited or plan to exit the UK market, including building materials group CRH, Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment, and fintech platform Wise. Badenoch argued that such departures indicate something bad is happening in the economy and criticized the Labour Party's stance on closer ties with Brussels, stating that rejoining the European Union would not fix the underlying structural problems.

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The Shadow Chancellor, Andrew Griffith, echoed these sentiments, claiming that the UK is becoming a hostile environment for wealth creators under the current political landscape. He asserted that too many companies are leaving or choosing never to list in the UK, which ultimately harms the nation's ability to generate jobs and fund public services. Meanwhile, City figures and industry experts have urged the Prime Minister to consider significant tax reforms to arrest the decline, specifically targeting the stamp duty on share trading as a primary deterrent for potential listed companies.

Real-World Impact and Future Outlook

The departure of even a small number of the 20 firms identified by the London Stock Exchange as flight risks could critically undermine the UK's status as a financial center, costing jobs and depriving the Treasury of vital tax revenues. Alongside Compass, this list of potential defectors includes household names such as HSBC, BT, Vodafone, BP, Shell, Pearson, and Relx, while AstraZeneca has already taken a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange alongside its London listing. Richard Stone, chief executive of the Association of Investment Companies, described the existing 0.5 per cent stamp duty levy as squeezing the life out of the London market and harming the UK's competitiveness in international capital markets.

Charles Hall, head of research at City broker Peel Hunt, noted that the move highlights a broader trend where most multinationals listed in London earn only a small proportion of their earnings in the UK. The immediate market reaction was positive for the Catering giant, with shares in Compass rising 3 per cent as investors responded to the strategic clarity. However, the broader implication remains a significant challenge for the UK economy, as the loss of the 11th largest company in the FTSE 100 signals a potential erosion of the market's appeal to globally successful entities seeking to align their corporate structures with their primary revenue sources.