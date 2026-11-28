Compass Group moves its main share listing to New York, sparking criticism over tax implications and job security despite Chairman Ian Meakins' assurances to Chancellor John Healey.

Compass Group, the prominent British catering contractor, has announced its intention to move its primary share listing from the FTSE 100 to the New York Stock Exchange. This strategic shift comes despite Chairman Ian Meakins sending a letter to Chancellor John Healey stating the company remains deeply committed to the United Kingdom. The decision marks a significant departure for a firm that has been a staple of the London market for decades and serves as a critical supplier to the NHS and British schools.

Chairman's Letter Faces Scrutiny

Ian Meakins wrote to the Chancellor on the eve of the public revelation to argue that the relocation would not harm the British economy. Meakins emphasized that Compass would continue to collect and contribute substantial VAT and payroll taxes to the UK Exchequer. However, financial critics have pointed out that the letter omitted crucial details regarding the company's corporation tax contributions. Records from 2026 accounts show the company paid $855 million, equating to a rate of 25.2 percent, but future tax obligations under the new listing structure remain unclear. Additionally, investors in New York will no longer pay stamp duty on the trading of shares, potentially reducing revenue for the Treasury.

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Precedent of Corporate Departures

The move mirrors a troubling trend of British corporate leadership facilitating exits to American markets. Ian Meakins previously left Wolseley, now known as Ferguson, which also relocated its listing to the United States. Furthermore, Meakins chairs Unilever, where activist Nelson Peltz has driven a strategy to spin off major food brands like Knorr, Hellmann's, and Marmite to McCormick in America. These actions have significantly diminished the footprint of once proudly British consumer goods giants. Industry observers warn that Compass could suffer a similar fate, citing the example of Cadbury, which vanished from the stock market after being floated off and later absorbed by Mondelez.

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Government Response and Criticism

The UK Government has faced criticism for its handling of the announcement. The Treasury initially claimed it does not comment on individual firms' listing decisions, yet simultaneously provided data on companies that have recently floated in the UK. Critics argue this approach is inadequate given Compass's status as a major public sector contractor. The letter from Meakins was described as discourteous because the Chancellor was only informed after Wall Street sources leaked the plans to the Financial Times. Market confidentiality is important, but the Government believes Whitehall should have been prepared for such a significant economic development.

Impact on Employment and Operations

A central pledge in the Chairman's letter was that there would be no job losses due to the proposal. However, this statement has been viewed with skepticism by labor advocates and market analysts. While some head office operations will remain in Chertsey and Birmingham, the core command and control functions will move overseas. This shift suggests a potential erosion of the UK-based ecosystem surrounding the group. The uncertainty regarding the fate of UK colleagues and the long-term economic security of the British food supply chain remains a pressing concern for policymakers and citizens alike.