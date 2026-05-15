Comparing SIPP Cashback Offers: Interactive Investor vs. IG

A detailed analysis of current pension transfer incentives and a comparison of annual fees between leading investment platforms.

Navigating the complex world of self-invested personal pensions (Sipp) often involves weighing immediate financial gains against long-term operational costs. Currently, investors have a notable opportunity to secure cashback when migrating their funds to new providers.

For instance, Interactive Investor is presenting a promotional offer where new users can receive two hundred pounds in cashback upon opening a new pension account. To qualify for this incentive, a minimum investment or transfer of twenty thousand pounds is required. When calculated, this represents a one per cent return on the initial capital, which is generally considered a competitive rate for this type of financial incentive.

While many believe that the most lucrative deals vanish immediately after the tax year end in April, the current market demonstrates that attractive offers are still readily available for those looking to optimize their retirement savings. In contrast to the flat-rate offer from Interactive Investor, IG is currently deploying a more diverse set of incentives designed to attract different tiers of investors.

One specific promotion offers two hundred pounds cashback for a ten thousand pound deposit, though it is crucial to note that transfers from other providers are excluded from this particular deal. However, for those with larger portfolios, IG provides a tiered transfer bonus that can reach as high as five thousand pounds. The entry point for this tiered system is ten thousand pounds, which yields a hundred pound bonus.

Those transferring between twenty thousand and fifty thousand pounds can secure two hundred and fifty pounds, which actually outperforms the Interactive Investor offer in terms of percentage return for that specific bracket. To reach the maximum payout of five thousand pounds, however, an investor would need to transfer a substantial sum of one million pounds. This tiered approach allows the platform to target both retail investors and high-net-worth individuals simultaneously.

While cashback offers provide an immediate boost to a portfolio, the true cost of maintaining a pension is found in the fee structure. This is where the comparison between IG and Interactive Investor becomes more nuanced. IG is often marketed as a low-cost option because it does not levy standard account charges.

However, there is a significant catch: its Sipp services are administered by a third-party entity known as Options UK, which imposes an annual administration fee of two hundred and ten pounds. When compared to Interactive Investor, the cost difference becomes apparent. Interactive Investor charges an annual fee of seventy-one pounds and eighty-eight pence for portfolios under one hundred thousand pounds, and one hundred and seventy-nine pounds and eighty-eight pence for those exceeding that threshold.

Consequently, for the average investor, Interactive Investor may prove to be the more economical choice regarding annual maintenance. Beyond the annual administration costs, investors must also consider trading and currency fees. IG holds a distinct advantage for active traders as it does not charge dealing fees on its platform. Interactive Investor, conversely, employs a per-trade fee structure, starting at three pounds and ninety-nine pence for funds and shares, and rising to nine pounds and ninety-nine pence for international assets.

These costs can accumulate quickly for those who frequently rebalance their portfolios. Furthermore, when venturing into overseas markets, foreign exchange fees come into play. IG charges zero point seven per cent for currency conversion, while Interactive Investor starts its FX fees at zero point seven five per cent.

Therefore, the ideal platform depends entirely on the user's behavior; a buy-and-hold investor might prefer the lower annual fees of Interactive Investor, whereas a frequent trader might find IG's zero-commission model more appealing despite the higher administration charge. Ultimately, the decision to transfer a pension should never be driven solely by a short-term cashback incentive.

It is imperative for investors to conduct a comprehensive review of their existing pension benefits to ensure that no valuable guarantees or legacy features are lost during the transition. The trade-off between low administration fees and zero dealing commissions represents a fundamental choice in investment strategy. Some individuals may prioritize absolute cost minimization, opting for platforms like Freetrade or Prosper, which avoid account fees entirely.

Others might be willing to pay a premium for enhanced customer support, professional investment analysis, and a more robust suite of tools. By carefully comparing the long-term cost trajectories against the immediate appeal of a few hundred pounds in cashback, investors can ensure their retirement strategy remains sustainable and efficient over the coming decades





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