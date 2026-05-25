Comparing Ninja Creami to Popular Kitchen Ice Cream Makers

The Ninja Creami is a popular ice cream maker that has been in demand for years. However, many competitors have launched similar frozen treat makers, some of which come at lower price points. Malin and I tested the following appliances to see how they performed compared to the Ninja Creami.

The Ninja Creami is also available in a deluxe version, which makes more ice cream and has more pre-sets. This was back when it first launched and the appliance was selling out every other day and even your local or Best Buy couldn’t keep up with the demand.

Today, thankfully the beloved appliance is much easier to get a hold of — in fact, the brand has since launched a more than two years later, the original Ninja Creami is still popular and has developed quite a following. I keep up with a lot of food influencers on social media, and I’m served at least a few Ninja Creami recipe ideas a month.

But I’m also aware that many competitors have launched ice cream makers too, many of which come at lower price points. And while $229 isn’t insanely expensive for a frozen treat maker, some competitors have recently launched similar frozen treat makers that, while more expensive, have features that the Ninja Creami doesn’t, such as the GreenPan Frost, which doesn’t require overnight freezing.

So, Malin and I spent a few weeks testing the following appliances to see how they performed compared to the Ninja Creami. Below are descriptions of our experience testing the ice cream makers from popular kitchen brands and comparing them to the Ninja Creami





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Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker Kitchen Appliances Competitors Reviews

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