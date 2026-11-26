Company warning customers of possible higher prices at grocery stores: Here's how to save money
We know you've been paying more at the grocery store. One company is warning of even higher prices on many items we use everyday.
We know you've been paying more at the grocery store. One company is warning of even higher prices on many items we use everyday.says Unilever, the company behind many popular personal care products like Dove, Axe and Vaseline, says rising costs tied to the war in Iran could lead to higher prices as it impacts gas, energy, transportation, and packaging costs of the products.
First, stock up on the products you often use when they're on sale. Focus on ones you know you'll use before they expire.
Second, consider store brands such as Equate from Walmart, up&up from Target, 365 from Whole Foods, or Costco's Kirkland. Compare the ingredients, package sizes and prices.
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