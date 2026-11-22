UK company directors face unlimited fines and disqualification for failing to meet the final deadline for anti-money laundering identity checks at Companies House.

As many as 1.3 million company directors in the United Kingdom are now at risk of facing unlimited financial penalties or sanctions of up to 10,000 pounds. This severe enforcement action follows the closure of the final deadline for directors to complete mandatory identity verification checks. The drive, led by Companies House, aims to eliminate fake or fraudulent directorships that facilitate financial crimes. Those who missed the Wednesday deadline may also face being struck off the register or disqualified for up to 15 years.

Verification Failures Trigger Draconian Penalties

The harsh punishments apply even though the verification system was plagued by significant delays and technical glitches throughout its implementation period. Companies House has received approximately 4,000 official complaints regarding the new system. Despite these widespread issues, the regulator is proceeding with strict enforcement to ensure compliance with the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act. This legislation represents the most significant reform of the corporate registry since its inception in 1844.

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One Login System Causes Widespread Technical Issues

Many directors found the process of linking their existing gov.uk accounts to the new One Login application fraught with difficulties. Users reported critical failures, including QR codes that failed to appear and an infinite loop of login screens that prevented access. Some documentary evidence submitted by applicants was not recognized by the system, leading to further frustration. Tom Maddocks, a former BBC journalist who runs a media training company, described his experience as a 'chunk of my life I won't get back' after being unable to locate the required QR codes.

Survey Data Reveals Stakeholder Frustration

Feedback from industry bodies highlights the depth of the problem within the corporate community. A third of Institute of Directors members who completed a survey about director verifications reported significant website crashes and synchronisation failures. Conversely, Companies House stated that its own survey of 1,000 users showed 86 per cent found the verification process straightforward. The regulator noted that about 90 per cent of live companies have complied with the requirements, with more than 12 million appointments already verified.

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National Crime Agency Targets 100 Billion Pound Crime

The strict enforcement is driven by data from the National Crime Agency, which estimates that more than 100 billion pounds is laundered through Britain or British corporate structures every year. The measures target holders of directorships, including 'persons with significant control' who hold more than 25 per cent of a company, as well as limited liability partnership members. These individuals had one year to complete the process, but the regulator argues that identity verification is essential to stop criminal exploitation of the corporate veil.

Parallel Struggles in HMRC Digital Tax Registration

In a related development regarding regulatory compliance, more than a quarter of a million sole traders and landlords have failed to register for HMRC's Making Tax Digital scheme. As of November 1, 600,866 of the estimated 864,000 eligible taxpayers had signed up, despite the deadline for VAT-registered firms being since 2019. The scheme expands to include those with turnover over 50,000 pounds in April 2026, falling to 30,000 pounds in April 2027, and 20,000 pounds in April 2028.

Accountants Criticize HMRC Communication Strategy

The slow take-up of the digital tax registration suggests many eligible taxpayers are either unaware of the changes or unready to adapt. Accountant Yogesh Dhanak criticized the government's approach, stating there was a lack of communication and that HMRC's campaign was not strong enough. HMRC claims that about 675,000 taxpayers have now signed up, but the gap between eligible users and actual registrars remains significant amid rising costs and tax pressures.