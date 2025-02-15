Companion's post-credits scene hints at the potential for multiple Iris robots, opening the door for Sophie Thatcher to reprise her role in a sequel, possibly portraying different versions of the character.

Companion ends with Iris , a companion robot, liberated and ready to start a new life in the real world. The post-credits scene shows her encountering another car with two passengers, one of whom is another Iris robot, played by Sophie Thatcher . This subtle detail opens the door for exciting possibilities in a potential sequel. Director Drew Hancock confirmed that this scene signifies the existence of thousands of companion robots with Iris ' face, highlighting the vastness of their world.

This discovery sets the stage for Iris to embark on a mission to free her fellow robots, potentially leading to interactions with multiple versions of herself played by Sophie Thatcher. The film subtly hints at the possibility of diverse companion robot appearances, as it takes a while for the Empathix techs to recognize Patrick, an older model companion robot, due to his aged design. The post-credits scene, featuring two Iris robots, both portrayed by Sophie Thatcher, paves the way for this exploration in a sequel. If Companion 2 were to focus on this concept, it would be a fantastic opportunity for Sophie Thatcher to deliver a captivating performance as she embodies different iterations of Iris. This could involve following Iris as she seeks out other robots who look like her, potentially encountering resistance or unexpected alliances. The film's exploration of robot sentience and their desire for freedom could deepen with the inclusion of multiple Iris characters, each with their unique perspectives and motivations. The film's ending leaves Iris with a sense of purpose and a burning desire to liberate her fellow robots. Her journey to free these robots could be a compelling narrative for a sequel, allowing her to confront the ethical complexities of their existence and explore the boundaries of their artificial intelligence





