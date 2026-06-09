Companies Settle Lawsuit Over Gender Reveal Party Fire

Three companies involved in designing, importing and marketing a smoke bomb used in a gender reveal party have agreed to settle a federal lawsuit filed by the government over the El Dorado Fire that burned nearly 47,000 acres in 2020.

A photograph of fallen Big Bear Interagency Hotshot Charles Morton, a firefighter who was killed battling the El Dorado wildfire, is displayed at a memorial service for Morton on September 25, 2020, in San Bernardino, California.

Several children and loved ones, walked with anticipation into the grass at the edge of the El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa, California - where wild grasses turn golden in the fall, making a scenic backdrop - to celebrate the upcoming arrival of a new baby. However, what was meant to be a celebratory moment went terribly wrong just moments later when another person lit a pyrotechnic device that generates an explosion of smoke in the color of blue for a boy or pink for a girl, as seen in surveillance video.

The device, which was used in a gender reveal party, sparked a wildfire that burned nearly 47,000 acres in 2020 and caused more than $8 million in damage. The couple who used the device, Refugio Manuel Jimenez Jr. and Angelina Renee Jimenez, pleaded guilty to various charges related to the fire, including involuntary manslaughter and recklessly causing a fire to an inhabited structure.

The El Dorado Fire had a tremendous impact on the community of San Bernardino, said San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson. The case is unusual compared to the slew of lawsuits over the past decade against utility companies for negligence that caused destructive and deadly wildfires, according to legal and environmental experts CNN spoke with.

In a rare move, the government filed a federal lawsuit against three companies involved in designing, importing and marketing the smoke bomb used in the gender reveal party. The companies, Wholesale Fireworks Corp., American Fireworks Warehouse LLC, and Pink or Blue Gender Team Inc., agreed to settle the lawsuit by paying a total of $4.05 million.

The companies allegedly failed to safely design and label the smoke bombs and failed to properly warn customers about the fire risk of the smoke bombs, despite being aware of their dangers, prosecutors said. The case highlights the indirect role of manufacturers in wildfires caused by consumer products, said Adam Zimmerman, a professor at the University of Southern California Gould School of Law.

Utility companies are often held liable for negligence in starting wildfires, whereas manufacturers can argue that they have no duty to prevent third parties from using their products unreasonably. The settlement is a significant step towards holding manufacturers accountable for their role in wildfires caused by consumer products, said prosecutors. The El Dorado Fire is not the first time a gender reveal party has caused a destructive wildfire.

In 2017, a gender reveal party in Arizona sparked a wildfire that burned nearly 47,000 acres and caused more than $8 million in damage. However, in that case, no manufacturers were sued. The El Dorado Fire is a stark reminder of the dangers of using pyrotechnic devices in public spaces and the importance of holding manufacturers accountable for their role in wildfires caused by consumer products





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El Dorado Fire Gender Reveal Party Wildfire Smoke Bomb Lawsuit Settlement Manufacturers Accountability

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