Companies Rebrand DEI Initiatives Amidst Political Backlash

In response to growing political pressure and concerns over legal risks, several major corporations are rebranding their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and initiatives. While some companies, like Costco, maintain a strong commitment to DEI, others, such as Disney and Google, are making subtle changes to their language and approach. Experts suggest that this shift may be more about communication and perception than a fundamental change in DEI practices. Many companies are focusing on reducing legal vulnerabilities by reviewing their DEI programs and adjusting their public messaging.

Costco has found itself in the political crosshairs over diversity, equity, and inclusion ( DEI ), and now some corporate leaders are left wondering who could be next. In the meantime, some companies are choosing to make tweaks or changes. On Tuesday, Disney's HR chief told employees the company is rebranding its DEI metrics and programs, as well as changing the language of some content advisories.

And last week, Google linked changes to its DEI initiatives to concerns over compliance with executive orders, as the tech giant is a federal contractor. Although many lawsuits and shareholder proposals against DEI have failed, experts told Business Insider that the highly publicized challenges, including executive orders from the White House, could still have a chilling effect. Companies are walking a line. They don't want to get into legal hot water, and yet they likely don't want to be seen as retreating from the values they've espoused for years. At the same time, the experts — two lawyers and a business researcher — say the growing pressure on CEOs to eliminate their DEI practices might ultimately amount to little practical change in some workplaces. While some companies, most notably Costco, are digging in their heels in defense of DEI, others, like McDonald's, are taking a more conciliatory approach to the issue. The main changes companies make will likely boil down to how they communicate about their policies, both internally and externally, said Michael Thomas, a California attorney specializing in corporate diversity practices at the law firm Jackson Lewis. Thomas said his firm has seen an increase in requests from companies to review their DEI initiatives for legal risks from clients who are also concerned about how they are perceived by employees and customers. A major piece of the firm's legal review is examining how companies communicate about their policies and practices in websites, reports, and other filings, he said. Indeed, some of the changes at Disney appear to be more about how the company talks about DEI. 'What won't change is our commitment to fostering a company culture where everyone belongs and everyone can excel,' Disney's chief human resources officer, Sonia Coleman, said in a memo obtained by BI. Emphasizing style more than substance could suggest a likely path forward for companies that see diversity and inclusion as beneficial to their business. 'Even Walmart and McDonald's have conceded less than meets the eye,' Yale School of Management's Jeffrey Sonnenfeld told BI. 'They're keeping the same principles and objectives. It's just a question of nomenclature, metrics, and bureaucracies.' McDonald's, for example, said in its memo to franchisees earlier this month that it was retiring 'aspirational representation goals,' swapping a broad vendor DEI pledge with direct discussions with suppliers about inclusion, and changing the name of its diversity team to be the Global Inclusion Team. Sonnenfeld pointed to the way terms like sustainability, climate change, and pollution abatement have cycled through the corporate lingo while generally sharing a common objective of protecting the environment. Diversity and inclusion, in many cases, have been around long enough at this point that they're often deeply embedded in corporate cultures, making it significantly harder to regulate, he said. 'It's impossible to the point of insanity to try to ferret that out,' he added. 'So the less modular it is, the less vulnerable they are.' Still, the anti-DEI pressure could have other companies taking a more drastic shift, said Jon Solorzano, a partner at the law firm Vinson & Elkins who advises public and private companies on areas related to ESG and risk management. Under this new administration, companies that may have been on the fence about DEI may decide to pull back some programs, he said. 'Different companies view this differently,' he said. 'Those that are probably in the more consumer-facing world are particularly sensitive to the reputational risks on both sides.' Among the major companies that BI has tracked as retreating on DEI over the past year, most follow a similar pattern: ending representation goals that could be construed as quotas for hiring or sourcing, halting participation in rankings and surveys, and reassigning DEI-focused staff and resources. More recently, BI reported that Amazon has changed the language on its website regarding DEI. A senior AWS executive told employees in her division that there would be 'no changes' to key DEI-related benefits, including a transgender benefit offered by the company. And earlier in December, Amazon's VP of inclusive experiences, Candi Castleberry, said in a memo shared with BI that while the company was ending some 'outdated' programs, it was part of an 'evolution to 'built in' and 'born inclusive,' instead of 'bolted on.'' Of course, rebranding alone is not an option at federal agencies under Trump's rules, which require a deeper review of a program's histor





BusinessInsider / 🏆 729. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DEI Diversity Equity Inclusion Corporate Social Responsibility Political Pressure Legal Risks Rebranding Communication Strategies

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rev. Al Sharpton Calls for Boycott of Companies Ditching DEI InitiativesMSNBC’s Rev. Al Sharpton urged Americans to boycott companies eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, arguing they aim to reverse progress made in civil rights. During a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally, Sharpton stated that this boycott would honor King's legacy and vowed to target two companies after a 90-day study investigating those abandoning DEI policies and their profit margins.

Read more »

Al Sharpton Calls for Boycott of Companies Dropping DEI InitiativesRev. Al Sharpton, during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally, urged a boycott of companies abandoning diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, arguing that these actions amounted to a rollback of civil rights. He pledged to identify two companies for a targeted boycott after a months-long investigation into corporations moving away from DEI and their profitability.

Read more »

The Backlash Against DEI: Companies Roll Back Diversity InitiativesA growing number of companies, including Target, Meta, and Walmart, are scaling back or eliminating their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. This trend coincides with President Trump's executive order to end federal diversity programs and follows a wave of backlash against DEI initiatives in American corporations.

Read more »

American Companies Divided Over DEI Initiatives Amidst Political and Social PressureThis article explores the current landscape of DEI initiatives in American corporations, highlighting the pushback from certain companies and political figures while also showcasing the unwavering commitment of others.

Read more »

Trump's Anti-DEI Purge Sweeps Across Corporate AmericaFollowing a wave of controversial executive orders, the Trump administration is embarking on a purge of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs across the federal government and beyond. Trump has labeled DEI initiatives as 'illegal and immoral discrimination,' echoing a broader right-wing backlash against such programs. This trend has seen numerous states consider anti-DEI laws, major companies like Ford and Boeing roll back their DEI efforts, and universities facing pressure to curtail their initiatives. Even some companies in Trump's immediate circle, like McDonald's and Walmart, have scaled back or ended their DEI programs, citing a shifting legal and political climate.

Read more »

Meta Ditches DEI Initiatives, Citing Legal Landscape ChangesMeta Platforms (formerly Facebook) has announced its decision to discontinue diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, citing the Supreme Court's recent ruling against affirmative action in college admissions as a key factor. The company, in a memo to employees, stated that it will now focus on hiring the most qualified individuals regardless of race, gender, or other characteristics. Meta is not alone in this shift, as other companies like Walmart, John Deere, and Tractor Supply are also stepping back from DEI programs. However, some companies like Apple continue to support their DEI initiatives.

Read more »