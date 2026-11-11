Companies associated with chopper that made emergency NJ landing had recent accidents

The helicopter that made an emergency landing on a New Jersey pier on Tuesday after a mechanical malfunction has ties to two companies that have both been involved in recent, serious accidents. According to Federal Aviation Administration records, the aircraft is owned by Meridian Helicopters.

The aircraft that made the emergency landing in Bayonne is owned by Meridian Helicopters, according to FAA records. The chopper itself is branded FlyNYON, which offers “doors off” helicopter tours out of Kearny.

Neither FlyNYON nor Meridian responded immediately to a request for comment, but each company has been involved in a recent, serious accident. NBC New York’s Chris Glorioso reports.on Tuesday after a mechanical malfunction has ties to two companies that have both been involved in recent, serious accidents. According to Federal Aviation Administration records, the aircraft is owned by Meridian Helicopters. The chopper itself is branded FlyNYON, a company that offers"doors off" helicopter tours out of a building in Kearny.

Also read New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill to announce pick for lieutenant governor

Neither Meridian nor FlyNYON immediately responded to a request for comment from NBC New York regarding the emergency landing in Bayonne, but both have connections to deadly crashes in recent years. In Spring 2025, six people died when a Meridian-owned helicopter plunged into the Hudson River near Jersey City. That aircraft was not organized by FlyNYON. A preliminary NTSB report suggested the helicopter hit a flock of geese.

A few years before that, in 2018, there were five deaths when a FlyNYON-branded chopper plunged into the East River. That aircraft was not owned by Meridian. FlyNYON was one of several defendants who paid millions in settlements to families of sightseers who died in the crash, but admitted no wrongdoing in the settlement.

Advertisement

"How they were doing it back in 2018 was unacceptable," said Justin Green, one of the attorneys who represented families of two sightseers who died in 2018. He said the New York City airspace is unforgiving when a helicopter experiences engine failure.

"The helicopters are either flying over New York City or they're flying over water. So whether it's...a mechanical cause, whether it's a pilot error, the problem is they very frequently end up in the river," Green said. From Newark to Trenton to Hoboken to Jersey City and all points between, NBC New York covers New Jersey news, weather, traffic and more.

Well before Tuesday's emergency landing, Hudson County and some municipalities had filed a lawsuit in September against some of the aviation businesses that use the area as a launching pad for the New York City skyline tours "We play Russian roulette everyday when these aircrafts fly at untenable heights," Hudson County Executive Craig Guy told NBC New York.

"What's gonna happen next time? "In a statement, Guy said that while he was"relieved that nobody was injured during today's helicopter crash in Bayonne, this incident emphasizes the need for greater oversight of the helicopter industry, especially those operating tourist flights in Hudson County.

Advertisement

"I will continue working with my partners in state and federal government, as well as using the tools of our legal system, to ensure the owner of the Kearny heliport is operating responsibly and is held accountable. "