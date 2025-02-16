Como Stuns Fiorentina with Late Winner

Nico Paz's second-half goal secured a crucial 2-0 victory for relegation-threatened Como against Fiorentina in Serie A, lifting them five points clear of the drop zone.

A last-gasp goal from Nico Paz helped relegation-threatened Como secure a vital 2-0 victory over Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday. The 19-year-old's strike in the 66th minute capped off a counter-attacking masterclass from Cesc Fàbregas' side, who moved five points clear of the relegation zone. Como 's opening goal came just before half-time through Assane Diao , who raced from deep inside his own half to beat Fiorentina goalkeeper David De Gea in a one-on-one situation.

The win for Como was all the more impressive given their opponent's status as a European heavyweight. Fiorentina, despite fielding a strong starting XI, struggled to break down a resolute Como defence and were ultimately punished for their inability to make the most of their possession. Elsewhere in Serie A, defending champions Inter Milan have the chance to leapfrog AC Milan at the top of the table with a victory at bitter rivals Juventus later on Sunday.





