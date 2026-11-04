Nico Paz pays tribute to Jesus de Miguel during Como's Champions League win against Lens. The former Tenerife player honors the late striker following his tragic death from injuries sustained in a match collision.

Como playmaker Nico Paz marked a somber tribute to the late Spanish striker Jesus de Miguel during his team's dominant Champions League performance against Lens. The Italian club secured a decisive 9-1 victory on Wednesday night, with Paz contributing a goal to the scoreline. Amidst the high-energy celebrations of the thrashing, the 21-year-old midfielder paused to acknowledge the recent tragedy that has shaken the football community.

Paz Honors De Miguel During Goal Celebration

Following his strike that made the score 3-0, Paz held up a shirt featuring a portrait of Jesus de Miguel alongside the caption 'Rest in peace.' The tribute was particularly poignant given Paz's personal connection to the late player's home region. Born in Tenerife, the Argentine international has strong ties to the Canary Islands and the club where De Miguel played, allowing him to honor a fellow footballer from his hometown club with a deeply personal gesture during the match.

Also read Jesus de Miguel Dies After On-Field Collision; Police Open Manslaughter Probe Against Jesus Owono

Tragic Injury and Cardiac Arrest of Jesus De Miguel

Jesus de Miguel died on Tuesday morning, less than 24 hours after sustaining severe injuries during a Spanish second division match on Monday. The 27-year-old striker suffered serious head and chest trauma after a collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono. Despite immediate medical attention, De Miguel subsequently suffered a cardiac arrest, leading to his passing. His death has triggered an intense emotional response across Spanish football, with fans and players alike expressing their grief and shock.

Legal Investigation and Emotional Response from Andorra

The circumstances surrounding De Miguel's death have sparked a homicide investigation by police authorities in Spain. Jesus Owono, the Andorra goalkeeper involved in the collision, has spoken out publicly to reveal his 'enormous pain' regarding the incident. The goalkeeper stated he would 'face whatever comes' following the investigation. The case has drawn significant media attention and public scrutiny, with some fans labeling Owono a 'murderer' despite the tragic and unintended nature of the on-field accident.

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Como's Dominant Performance in Champions League

Despite the heavy emotional backdrop, Como delivered a commanding display in the Champions League, dismantling Lens with a 9-1 scoreline. Nico Paz was instrumental in the victory, scoring the third goal and showcasing his technical ability on the European stage. The win highlights Como's growing presence in top-tier European competitions, even as the squad observes a moment of silence for their colleague's friend and fellow professional.

Impact on Spanish Football and Upcoming Proceedings

The death of Jesus de Miguel has cast a shadow over the Spanish second division, raising urgent questions about player safety protocols during matches. As the homicide investigation continues, the football community is left to process the loss of a promising talent. De Miguel's family and friends are expected to receive widespread support from clubs and fans across Spain, with many planning further tributes in the coming weeks. The legal proceedings against Jesus Owono will likely proceed through the Spanish judicial system, with the outcome expected to influence future safety discussions in professional football.