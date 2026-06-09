Community shares memories of Pacifica Pier as it slips closer to sea after massive crack discovered

'It's really difficult to say goodbye.' As crews, contractors and the U.S. Coast Guard were on scene Monday assessing new damage to the Pacifica Pier, many people from Pacifica and throughout the Bay Area visited to share their decades of memories of the pier.

"It's really difficult to say goodbye. "Crews, contractors and the U.S. Coast Guard were on scene Monday assessing new damage to the Pacifica Pier, as the city prepared for a City Council meeting where residents are expected to push for a path forward.

Major cracks that appeared Thursday have worsened conditions, prompting a local emergency declaration and ongoing inspections of the pier, nearby sidewalks and surrounding areas. Work near the Chit Chat Café Monday has drawn crowds of families taking photos and reflecting on decades of memories tied to the landmark.

"This holds a special place in my heart for sure," said Carlos Garcia, visiting from San Jose. The damage now threatens not just the structure, but what it represents. Christi Reyes, who was raised in Pacifica, said her family installed a memorial bench on the pier after her grandmother's death.

"When my grandma passed away, she loved the beach, so we purchased a bench with her name on it, a plaque, so we can sit there and just watch the sunset in her memory," Reyes said. "The pier is just like a beacon of our family. "The Chit Chat Café, a long-standing fixture on the pier, is now set for demolition with no clear timeline as the building slowly slips toward the ocean.

"It's really difficult to say goodbye," said owner Ginger Davis. "We're going to lose that special part of our lives, but the ocean's still here, so we got that. " Storms and waves have battered the pier for years, with damage worsening after storms in 2023. City reports previously estimated repairs at about $19 million, but officials say conditions have deteriorated further, leaving the future and funding unclear.

"The ocean is doing it's work," added resident John Meria. Ahead of Monday night's meeting, some residents are calling for a public-private effort to repair or rebuild the pier. West Coast Crabbers"I'm not big into politics, I'm just a girl who loves to crab and fish and spend time with my pier family and be out there on the water," Lowe said. Others hope to preserve what they can.

Maria Martin said her brother's memorial plaque remains on the pier.

"I'm hoping we can retrieve the plaque. I know we can't get the bench, but maybe the plaque and put it somewhere else, maybe on a new pier," Martin said. Crews are continuing to assess the sidewalk's structural integrity, which will help determine a demolition timeline for Chit Chat Cafe and what comes next. For now, residents say they are holding onto the memories as they await answers on the pier's future.





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