Community Rallies to Revitalize North Pole's Newby Park

A group of dedicated residents in North Pole, Alaska, have joined forces to breathe new life into Newby Park, a 75-acre park seeking restoration. With plans to enhance existing fields, develop year-round activities, and create a welcoming hub for the community, the project promises to transform the park into a cherished asset for North Pole and surrounding areas.

A group of dedicated community members in North Pole , Alaska , are collaborating to revitalize Newby Park , a 75-acre park that has fallen into disrepair. The park, established in the 1980s, features baseball, soccer, and softball fields, a parking lot, and forested land. However, the absence of proper maintenance since the mid-2010s has resulted in its decline, with closed restrooms and deteriorating fields.

Jerry Million, a member of the non-profit Friends of the North Pole Park and Recreation Complex, which was formed to revitalize the park, emphasized the need for improvement. He explained that while local church groups and school sports teams have attempted limited maintenance, significant restoration is required. The nonprofit envisions revitalizing existing fields, adding gravel, and constructing new dugouts. Furthermore, they aim to develop the land to accommodate additional parking and year-round activities such as winter sports, a farmers' market, rummage sales, and car shows.According to Million, restoring the park would provide North Pole High School players with a local venue for games, eliminating the need to travel to Fairbanks, saving time and resources. The project has garnered support from approximately 60 community members, including local organizations, businesses, and students. Million believes the revitalized park would benefit not only residents of North Pole but also surrounding communities such as Moose Creek, Chena Ridge, Two Rivers, and Fairbanks, as well as individuals in the Eielson Air Force Base area and Salcha. On July 24th, the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly unanimously approved leasing the property to the non-profit organization. While details are still being finalized, Million expressed confidence in the project's success, stating that numerous local service organizations and businesses are eager to contribute to its restoration. He anticipates the revitalization process, which will take approximately five years, to transform the park into a valuable community asset





KXDF News 13 / 🏆 266. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Newby Park North Pole Alaska Revitalization Community Involvement Parks And Recreation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Group in North Pole working to revitalize local parkA group of interested people in North Pole are working to establish a lease with the Fairbanks North Star Borough to be able to make improvements to Newby Park.

Read more »

5 places to eat, drink and explore in the North Park from an artistic directorThese recommendations in North Park include Verbatim Books, Everbloom Flowers and Bird Park at Morley Field

Read more »

'Space hurricane' caught raging over North Pole during one of the sun's quietest daysSharmila Kuthunur is a Seattle-based science journalist focusing on astronomy and space exploration. Her work has also appeared in Scientific American, Astronomy and Space.com, among other publications. She has earned a master's degree in journalism from Northeastern University in Boston. Follow her on BlueSky skuthunur.bsky.

Read more »

North Pole FD responds to fire after ‘frantic’ resident alerts themThe North Pole Fire Department responded to a fire at 358 Finell Drive this morning after being alerted by a resident “frantically” ringing their doorbell

Read more »

Neighbors concerned over North Park property after overnight fire destroys itPeople in a North Park neighborhood are concerned with their safety after a fire destroyed a building they say has been a problem for years.

Read more »

North Park Hill diner mired in controversy days after openingThe owner and former general manager of Ruby’s Good Shoes have traded barbs over pay and conditions.

Read more »