Community rallies to rebuild mother's home after ex-husband's arson murder of sons

A mother has revealed how her community rallied to repair her family home 'like a phoenix' after her evil ex-husband set it on fire and murdered their sons. Claire Throssell, from Penistone, South Yorkshire, lost her sons Jack, 12, and Paul, nine, to their abusive father Darren Sykes during a court-approved visit. The tragedy meant Claire had not just lost her two young sons, but the home she had inherited had also suffered immense damage through the blaze. Speaking in the latest episode of the podcast Our Key Witness: Aftermath, however, the bereft mother told how her community came together to help her rebuild the home.

A mother has revealed how her community rallied to repair her family home 'like a phoenix' after her evil ex-husband set it on fire and murdered their sons.

In 2014, Claire Throssell, from Penistone, South Yorkshire, lost her sons Jack, 12, and Paul, nine, to their abusive father Darren Sykes during a court-approved visit. The father lured the children into the attic by promising them a new train set, but once the children were inside, he barricaded the doors, spread petrol around the house, and set it alight in 14 places. He died in the blaze together with his sons.

The tragedy meant Claire had not just lost her two young sons, but the home she had inherited had also suffered immense damage through the blaze. Speaking in the latest episode of the podcast Our Key Witness: Aftermath, however, the bereft mother told how her community came together to help her rebuild the home. The community said, 'We're not having that.

' 'And they rebuilt that property, they donated every material, every appliance, and they spent over a thousand hours rebuilding. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes. It was now made into a house again. When the house was rebuilt, they sold it, and now it's got a new chapter, and it's got a family in there.

But I was lucky that the community did this. Claire Throssell (middle), from Penistone, South Yorkshire, whose two young children, Jack (left) and Paul (right) were murdered by her ex-husband, has revealed how her community rallied together to help her after the tragedy. She walked down the street, and people squeezed her hand, tapped her on the shoulder, and said 'hello.

' So, I guess that he thought he'd taken everything away. But what he hadn't taken away was love. Love helped me pick up the pieces, fight and want more for every child in our country. Last year, exactly 11 years after the tragedy, Claire was invited to 10 Downing Street after the Government confirmed plans to scrap the presumption that both parents should have contact with their children, regardless of concerns about abuse.

The change, she said, meant her boys' deaths had not been in vain. Before the murders, Claire had repeatedly warned family court officials that her ex-husband posed a serious threat to her and their sons. She described years of psychological torment and controlling behaviour but her pleas for supervised access were ignored. A family court judge ruled that Sykes should have unsupervised contact, guided by the legal principle that both parents should remain involved in a child's life after separation.

I told the courts that he'd kill them. I told them what would happen. I couldn't predict how, but I knew he would do it. The home in Penistone, South Yorkshire, is seen after the tragedy.

The abusive father spread petrol around the house, and set it alight in 14 places. The community banded together to repair the home 'like a phoenix', Claire said in Our Key Witness: Aftermath. Claire revealed how the local community rallied together to help her repair the home. The community rebuilt the property, donated every material and appliance, Claire revealed in the podcast.

Darren Sykes is seen with his sons, 12-year-old Jack and Paul, nine, who died following the house fire in South Yorkshire. Claire was at work when Sykes collected the boys for what should have been a five-hour visit. I missed them by five minutes. I was late home, and I missed them for that last hug.

When she arrived at hospital, she saw medics battling to save her sons: 'His little body was bouncing off the bed' as they tried to resuscitate Paul, before doctors told her they could do no more. Jack died five days later from his injuries. Claire later learned that Jack had gone back into the flames to try to save his younger brother.

After the tragedy, Claire began working with the domestic abuse charity Women's Aid, discovering that her sons were the 18th and 19th children killed by a parent during court-ordered contact. Together, they launched the Child First campaign to reform family courts and make child safety the top priority





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