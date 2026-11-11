Community Rallies in Chicago After 21-Year-Old Santino Delgado Shot to Death

A crowd gathered in Logan Square to honor Santino Delgado, a 21‑year‑old killed in a street shooting while driving with his father. The vigil called for a full investigation and reflected on Delgado's character and ambitions.

A large crowd of family, friends, and neighbors gathered in Logan Square on Tuesday evening to honor the life of 21-year-old Santino Delgado. A large crowd of family, friends, and neighbors gathered in Logan Square on Tuesday evening to honor the life of 21-year-old Santino Delgado and call for justice in According to family members, Delgado spent his final moments with his father, whom relatives described as his best friend.

The two were driving together on Nov. 3, delivering food and trying to earn extra money when, police say, a vehicle pulled up alongside them near Diversey and Kimball and opened fire. Delgado was killed in the shooting in front of his father.

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"I think that speaks a lot of volume about the type of person Santino was. He worked his regular 9 to 5, and after, was like, 'Dad. let's go keep saving money. Let's go keep earning money,'" said cousin Jazzlyn Ayala. Loved ones and community members gathered near the scene of the shooting, where a memorial now stands in Delgado's honor.

During the vigil, his sister recalled speaking with him shortly before his death.

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"I didn't realize his last words would be 'I love you. ' I didn't know that would be the last time I'd hear his voice," said Lyanie Gonzalez, Delgado's sister. Family members said they do not believe Delgado was the intended target of the shooting. They said his father was not injured and are demanding a full investigation into the case. 35th Ward Ald.

Anthony Quezada attended the vigil and said his office is working with Chicago police to identify those responsible.

"Santino is not a statistic. Santino was a family member, a coworker, a fellow student, but more importantly, a human being with a full soul who had fully capacity to love another, and that's what we're here to stand up for," Quezada said. As loved ones mourned, they said they hope Delgado will be remembered for his character, work ethic, and ambitions.

"I want Santino to be remembered as the hardworking young man he was, very humble with a lot of dreams a lot of goals and he wanted to make his dad proud," Ayala said. No one was in custody as of Tuesday night. Area Five detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to come forward.18 minutes ago