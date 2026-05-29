Community rallies around Houston bakeries burglarized same night

Two Houston bakeries, The Bearded Baker and Michael's Cookie Jar, were burglarized by masked men on the same night. The Bearded Baker's owner is undergoing cancer treatment, and the community is stepping up to help.

The community is rallying around two local bakeries after they were both targeted by burglars on the same night. FOX 26's Jillian Hartmann explains. Two Houston bakeries were burglarized the same night by masked men.

The Bearded Baker and Michael's Cookie Jar were both targeted. Right now, the Bearded Baker owner is undergoing cancer treatment and the community is stepping up to help. Houston police say two local bakeries were burglarized on the same night last week by three masked men, and both break-ins were caught on camera. According to investigators, Michael’s Cookie Jar along Weslayan Place and The Bearded Baker on West 11th Street were targeted during the early morning hours of May 21.

At The Bearded Baker in the Heights, police say three masked men broke into the bakery through a glass window, which is now boarded up.

"They basically trashed the front area and the office looking for something, assuming money," said Elaine Shaffer, The Bearded Baker manager. "All they took was a speaker and peanut butter. "A Houston Heights bakery has been facing back-to-back challenges: the owner's cancer diagnosis and the shop itself being burglarized. FOX 26's Jillian Hermann spoke to the manager of The Bearded Baker about those challenges, how the community has been stepping up, and more.

Right now, investigators are treating the break-ins as separate cases while they work to determine whether the cases are connected.





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Bakery Burglary Community Support Cancer Treatment Houston Masked Suspects

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