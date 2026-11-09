Community rallies after two teenagers killed in Moss Landing shooting

Two teenagers were found dead at a shooting scene on Jetty Road in Moss Landing on Monday morning, prompting a strong community response. GoFundMe campaigns for the victims, including 13-year-old Nathaniel Flores, have raised over 22,000 dollars, while local teams and residents have organized memorials to honor the deceased.

SALINAS — The community has come together following the deaths of two teenagers in a shooting in Moss Landing Monday morning. GoFundMe fundraising pages on the internet for the two have raised over $22,000 since the incident.

, were discovered in the early morning hours by officers responding to a 2 a.m. call reporting gunshots on Jetty Road in Moss Landing. According to officials, the two were pronounced dead on the scene. Two others, the names and ages of whom have not been released, were also involved. One was found injured at the scene and another reported to a nearby hospital.

Also read Tennessee Volunteers Defeat Kentucky Wildcats 34-6 Behind Qua Moss Double Fumble and Mike Matthews Touchdown

There has been an upswell of community support following the deaths of the two boys. GoFundMe pages have been started for both of the deceased. The page for the younger, Nathanial Flores, has raised nearly $16,000 as of Saturday morning. A memorial for the two has also been started on Jetty Road.

Nathaniel Flores, 13 of Salinas, died in a shooting early Monday morning in Moss Landing. “Nate was just 13 years old, a member of our Midgets football team, a son, a teammate, and a friend. He would have celebrated his 14th birthday this Friday,” reads the GoFundMe page started for Flores by his team Steinbeck Football & Cheer.

Advertisement

“His unexpected passing has left his family, teammates, coaches, and our entire Steinbeck community heartbroken. ” Donations to the family of Perez are almost at $7,000.

“This loss has left immense pain among family, friends, and loved ones. No one is prepared to face such a difficult situation, let alone to say goodbye to someone in such an unexpected way,” reads the GoFundMe in Spanish created for Perez. The Steinbeck Tigers also memorialized Flores in a Facebook post, where they shared that his helmet had been entrusted to the team by his mother. A video posted by the team shows his teammates signing the helmet.

“Nathaniel, we hope you can see what you meant to all of us,” read the Facebook post, “We hope you know how proud we were to call you a Steinbeck Tiger, how much joy you brought to those around you, and how deeply your absence is felt. The mark you left on our hearts will last a lifetime.

” State Parks police confirmed earlier in the week that a gate blocking the road was routinely left open to accommodate early morning surfers and fishermen. Police confirmed that the crime scene itself was on Jetty Road but that a secondary location was being processed “out of an abundance of caution. ” The incident seems like a break from a trend of decreasing youth violence in Salinas.

Advertisement

The city, which was called the “youth murder capital of California” in a 2016 Vice article, has seen marked decreases in crime over the years. According to the Community Alliance for Safety and Peace, which was “forged to reduce youth violence and to change the pervasive culture of violence that currently harms the families, neighborhoods, and communities of Salinas and Monterey County as a whole,”The city only had 7 murders total in 2025, compared to 29 in 2009.was arrested in association with the case on Friday. the Monterey County Sheriff’s office has encouraged anyone with information about the case to reach out to Detective Sergeant Nick Kennedy at 831-755-3773 or Detective Richard Geng at 831-759-7279.