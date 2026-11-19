Residents, family members and school officials discuss security, bullying and student safety after incident at Sachem East High School.

Community members called for increased school safety measures and answers during Wednesday night's Sachem School Board meeting, the first time the board heard from residents since a 16-year-old student was allegedly stabbed by a classmate at Sachem East High School two weeks ago.

"Both families are suffering from this whole incident," said Tudy Langhorn, a family friend of the defendant. "I think the security they have should be improved a little more. I have a friend in security and some of these kids are nastier than the adults," said Holtsville resident Andre Morin. As News 12 previously reported, the defendant's family said the teen had been bullied by the victim.

Also read Sachem East high schooler indicted for stabbing other student

They said he reported the bullying to the school, but nothing was done.

"I do hope the board looks into stepping up security, stepping up staff, and just protecting these kids. At the end of the day, I expect when my son goes to school he be protected," said Sharee Jones, the defendant's mother.

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"I want to know when this bullying will be stopped and when there will be safety in the school district," she said. "If you can't speak to your child someone can," said Nikia McClain, of Central Islip. The district did not comment on the incident.

However, Sachem Board of Education President Dennis Buckstein said the district's safety team would continue reviewing what happened.

"We will be charging the Sachem district wide safety team to continue its review of this incident," Buckstein said.