Community raises money for new special hiking chair stolen from 8-year-old with cerebral palsy

After a little girl with cerebral palsy had a special outdoor mobility chair stolen, her Idaho community raised double the amount of money for her to get a new one.

Hailey Goodsell, 8, in her new special outdoor mobility chair at Beaver Dick Park in Madison County, Idaho. A GoFundMe campaign raised $4,305, doubling its goal, for Hailey Goodsell, an Idaho girl with cerebral palsy.

Her mobility chair had been stolen, preventing her from participating in outdoor activities with her family. * raised double the amount of money for a new special outdoor mobility chair that allows a little girl with cerebral palsy to spend time with her family. The original chair was stolen.

"We're feeling so thankful and so blessed that people are so kind and giving," said Heather Goodsell. Heather, her husband Jonathan, and three children live in Rexburg. Their daughter, Hailey, 8, is quadriplegic and has been wheelchair bound her whole life.chair for Hailey so she could easily be included on outdoor adventures like hiking and camping. The chair allows individuals with mobility challenges to experience rugged terrain.out of their storage unit.

It was reported to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, but the chair was never recovered.

"The way that this impacts Hailey is that she just can't go with us to things anymore. Which I don't think is fair because she likes to go on the hikes," Heather said in a previous interview. Jonathan Goodsell pulls a Huckleberry Hiking chair with Hailey in it alongside her brother Jacob at Beaver Dick Park in Madison County, Idaho. Heather's friend created a GoFundMe to raise money for a new chair for Hailey.

The GoFundMe had a $2,500 goal and raised $4,305.

"I was blown away at the love that people showed for someone they didn't even know. We feel thankful and so blessed that we live in such a wonderful community. I'm overjoyed that we get to have a huckleberry again, and that we get to include our child," Heather said. The Goodsell family recently purchased a new huckleberry hiking chair for their summer adventures from the funds raised.

They took it out for the first time last weekend and went to Beaver Dick Park in Madison County.

"We just grabbed our kids and our dogs, and we went out, and we hiked. It was a blast. Hailey loves it," Heather said.

"She sits in it , and she just hums and sings. Her brothers love being able to have her with us. It's great," Heather said. Jackson Goodsell pushes his sister Hailey in her new Huckleberry Hiking outdoor mobility chair at Beaver Dick Park in Madison County, Idaho.

The leftover money from the GoFundMe was used to benefit Hailey. Heather said they purchased ramps for their home so it's easier for Hailey to get in and out with her wheelchair.

"Before we bought the ramps, in order to get her out of our house, my husband would put her in the chair, and then he would lift her and the chair up and then down the steps and then get her to the car or to the bus or wherever she needed to go," Heather said. "She's funny…when we were getting ready to go camping, she was really antsy to leave, and my boys had left the door open, and she knew she could just go right down those ramps, and we had to stop her!

" Heather laughed. "She is a strong-willed and determined child. " Heather said she and her family are hoping to take out the huckleberry hiking chair again this upcoming weekend with Hailey and the kids to Cress Creek in Rexburg. They additionally want to take it to Jenny Lake at Grand Teton National Park.

"We just want to go out and explore and take advantage of having it and enjoying our summer," she said. *KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. Judge refuses plea terms, gives former school janitor harsher sentence for molesting girl





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