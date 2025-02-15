Community Programme Launched to Support Mental Health in Wake of Resident's Suicide

A community in Newcastle, England, has come together to create a program focused on mental health support following the tragic suicide of a popular resident. The Emotional Resilience Programme, launched by Tyne Housing Association in Byker, aims to provide assistance and resources to vulnerable individuals in the area.

A man's death has inspired a community to come together and offer support to those struggling with their mental health . Ben, a well-known resident of Tyne Housing Association in Byker, Newcastle, was a passionate advocate for addressing homelessness. Sadly, he died by suicide in 2023. In his memory, his neighbors and the housing association have created a community program to provide assistance to other vulnerable individuals.

Karl, a member of the residents' group, shared that Ben's death deeply affected him but now he is driven to help others facing similar challenges. 'Ben was an incredible person and a true friend,' Karl said. 'Many of us found it incredibly difficult to cope in the initial days,' he added. 'While I understand Ben is part of a larger group of individuals who tragically took their own lives, when it's someone you know, a neighbor and a friend, it hits you hard. We will never forget Ben, and his passing has fueled our determination to help others and hopefully reduce the number of people struggling with their mental health.'The Emotional Resilience Programme will be delivered from the Joseph Cowen Centre in Byker and will be accessible to residents in Tyneside and Northumberland. Bryan Beverley, Tyne Housing's wellbeing and learning manager, emphasized that speaking with local residents allowed them to design a program that directly addresses the community's specific needs. 'We listened intently to our residents and visitors, who all shared a similar experience of grief and highlighted a distinct gap in mental health services during a time when they are most needed,' he said.





