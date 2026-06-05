Community Partner Spotlight: meet Samaritan Center the path to wellness

Each month, the CBS Austin and Telemundo Austin Community Partner Program spotlights local organizations making a meaningful impact across Central Texas through

Sierra Waggoner welcomed Rheanna Randall, Director of Community Engagement, and Leslie Catlett, Clinical Director, from the Samaritan Center on We Are Austin to highlight the organization’s mission of providing hope, healing, and support for individuals and families throughout the region.

Each month, the CBS Austin and Telemundo Austin Community RBFCU Partner Program spotlights local organizations making a meaningful impact across Central Texas through their service and outreach.on We Are Austin to highlight the organization’s mission of providing hope, healing, and support for individuals and families throughout the region.

“Samaritan Center provides accessible mental health services to those throughout Central Texas. We've been around for 52 years, and since the beginning we've always focused on healing the body and healing the mind through body, spirit, and community,” said Randall.

“We have 22 amazing therapists, a really talented acupuncturist, and overall just a dedicated, incredible staff committed to creating a safe, inclusive environment. ” The organization offers a wide range of services designed to support people through life's challenges, while recognizing the connection between physical, emotional, and mental well-being.

“The body is a complex system, and I think so often we have separated the body from the mind. Our approach is that it's all interconnected. It's all working together,” said Catlett.

“When we think about it, I don't know anybody who hasn't personally been affected by a mental health challenge or loved somebody who has. Supporting our mental health is so important, and the Samaritan Center is here to help everybody do that. ” Beyond traditional counseling services, the Samaritan Center partners with organizations across the region to meet people where they are.

Catlett highlighted several community initiatives, including free acupuncture and counseling services for employees of the Travis County Sheriff's Office, parenting workshops with local schools and nonprofits, and free counseling services for teachers and administrative staff within Dripping Springs ISD. For more than five decades, the Samaritan Center has worked to make mental health care accessible while embracing a holistic approach to wellness. IMG_1300.

JPG The Samaritan Center's services are available to individuals throughout Texas who are appropriate for outpatient counseling care.

“Anybody in the state of Texas — absolutely. We're here for them,” Catlett said.

“We have one-on-one individual counseling, acupuncture, various psychoeducational workshops, support groups, and we're out in the community just hammering away. ” That broad range of services allows the organization to make a meaningful impact on thousands of lives each year.

“Samaritan Center is really special at meeting individuals where they're at, providing coping strategies and techniques for navigating mental health challenges,” Randall said. “We serve about 1,500 individuals a year, so when you think about the butterfly effect — the ripple effect of that healing — it's really beautiful and transformative. ” Community support plays an important role in helping the organization continue expanding its reach and ensuring more people have access to affordable, compassionate care.

Those interested in supporting the Samaritan Center can get involved through donations, volunteer opportunities, advocacy, and community engagement. To learn more about the Samaritan Center, available services, or ways to get involved, visit SamaritanCenter.org and follow the organization on social media. The CBS Austin and Telemundo Austin Community Partner Program shines a spotlight on local nonprofits making a difference throughout Central Texas.

Nominate a business atThe CBS Austin and Telemundo Austin Community Partner Program shines a spotlight on local nonprofits making a difference throughout Central Texas. Thanks to RBFCU for helping make these community partner segments possible and for supporting organizations like the Samaritan Center that are creating positive change in the community.

Parents at an Austin Montessori school are calling for accountability after they say school leadership failed to notify families that a THC lollipop was found iA woman who was shot in the driveway of a Maryland home has died, and police said her ex-boyfriend was later found dead in South Carolina. Austin Swappin', live music, Round Rock Pride, Waterloo Greenway, MACC reopening and more. Here's what's happening across Central Texas this weekend.

Texas Softball secured its second consecutive Women's COllege World Series championship on Thursday after beating Texas Tech 4-1 in Oklahoma City.





cbsaustin / 🏆 595. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Inside Cassie’s ‘normal’ life out of the spotlight after fleeing US post-Diddy trial“Cassie is doing really well and prefers a low-key life out of the spotlight now,” a source told Us Weekly Wednesday.

Read more »

These Austin Bars Serve Small Plates and Big Vibes • The Austin ChronicleThese Austin Bars Serve Small Plates and Big Vibes

Read more »

Kathy Hilton Resigns as West Hollywood Pride Parade Grand Marshal: Public Support and Allegations of HomophobiaKathy Hilton, the actress and fashion designer, announced that she will no longer serve as the grand marshal of the West Hollywood Pride Parade due to a backlash from the LGBTQ+ community. Allegations of homophobia have been raised regarding her public statements regarding the community, leading to the cancellation of her booking for the event. The statement also highlights her continued support of LGBTQ+ causes and visibility through her participation in GLAAD initiatives and organizations. Open dialogue and mutual respect are sought to ensure the future evolution of the events honoring the LGBTQ+ community and its spirit of community celebration and belonging. The controversy and the growing need for visibility and inclusivity within the community are topics of ongoing conversation. The artistic and cultural contributions of the LGBTQ+ community should be celebrated and honored in future efforts to strengthen the unity and visibility of these events that go beyond personal bias and prejudice.

Read more »

A+ Federal Credit Union encourages community giving with Austin Gives AwardsEvery year, the Austin Chamber's Austin Gives Awards celebrate businesses making a meaningful impact through philanthropy, volunteerism, and community service.

Read more »