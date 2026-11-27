A large Ohio hospital is replacing dozens of telemetry techs with AI tools, a move which has outraged members of the local community.

Dozens of telemetry technicians at Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center will soon be out of the job, to be replaced by AI. , which noted that the major Southwest Ohio hospital is phasing out human telemetry monitor technicians in favor of a new suite of technology meant to “deliver real-time patient data directly to caregivers.

”that the medical center is “upgrading patient monitoring technology across our hospitals to bring critical information closer to the bedside and support more direct, responsive patient care. ” Also known as monitor techs, telemetry technicians are trained professionals who provide support for bedside nurses by monitoring patient heart rhythms and notifying healthcare workers in case of emergencies.

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By automating the role, hospitals risk, a representative of healthcare union SEIU District 1199 said the union was meeting with hospital administrators to “determine next steps” for those impacted by automation.