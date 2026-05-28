Community organization hosting youth-centered conversation on 'teen takeovers' in Chicago

A community organization Thursday is hosting a youth-centered conversation about so-called teen takeovers.

Thursday, May 28, 2026 4:57PMA community organization Thursday is hosting a youth-centered conversation about so-called teen takeovers. The persistent problem of large teen gatherings in Chicago has the community trying to come up with ways to combat the issue, which often turns dangerous and destructive.

A large teen gathering at 57th Street Beach over the Memorial Day weekend was the latest example of the ongoing challenge these "teen trends" pose to police and the communities where they happen. The community organization "Season to Soar" is hosting a youth-centered conversation Thursday night, bringing together Chicago youth from communities connected to these "teen takeovers.

" They will share their firsthand perspectives on the issue and address public safety, accountability, social media influence and solutions. "The conversations are happening amongst young adults, amongst parents, amongst elected officials. But what I'm not hearing often enough is a conversation that is led by and centered with the youth voice.

So that is what today's event is about, to really give the youth and the young adults a platform to share their voice and their perspective," Executive Director of Season to Soar Kymbria Young said. Some young members of the organization say they just want a place to gather with their friends in their city. And they hope to come up with better solutions at Thursday's event, which is free and open to the public. Copyright © 2026 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.





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