They also claimed a neighbor’s chickens “just dropped dead” around the time of the eruption.

During a community meeting last month, neighbors said they were worried about the rising temperatures inside the landfill. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 17, 2026.

, three women told NBC Los Angeles they had raised concerns about rising landfill temperatures and the possibility of an explosion during a community meeting last month. Emergency personnel responded at about 4 p.m. Monday to reports of a possible explosion near Highway 126 and Henry Mayo Drive near Castaic, the city of Santa Clarita said. Video initially showed a thick black plume rising from beneath the landfill that later turned white.

Also read Gas release at Chiquita Canyon Landfill triggers explosion in Castaic

The landfill operator said Monday's gas release was triggered during a routine drilling operation to install a new well, when crews"encountered a pressurized pocket.

" While the incident may not have been directly linked to the elevated temperatures caused by chemical reactions within the trash, the women told NBCLA that they were"not surprised that there was a geyser-type" eruption. They said that during a regular community meeting last month, landfill representatives told residents the highest temperature recorded at the landfill was 275 degrees.

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"We said, 'At what point is something going to explode? Should we be concerned about an explosion? What will happen to us?

'" Jennifer Elkins recalled asking at the meeting. "They kind of waved us off like, 'No, no, no, an explosion can't happen. '" NBCLA reached out to the landfill operator for comment and to confirm whether its representatives had indeed been asked about the possibility of an explosion. The three women, who reported experiencing dizziness, lightheadedness, burning throats and burning skin, said other community members were also startled by an alarming report.

"I got information from a neighbor that one of their friends had four chickens that just dropped dead ... around the same time this happened," Cher Aradalo said, adding that the report prompted her to take her dog with her when her family evacuated Monday night. Although there was no mandatory evacuation order, the women chose to stay elsewhere after Monday's incident.

The landfill operator also said it was offering hotel accommodations to people who live in Val Verde and Castaic. Several lawsuits have been filed against the landfill. Most recently, California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit last month alleging the facility mishandled hazardous waste, produced toxic gases and liquids, and harmed the health of nearby residents. Chiquita Canyon has rejected the allegations, calling the lawsuit"without merit" and saying it has complied with all requirements.

Despite years of issues related to the site, the three community members said they had"never" seen anything like Monday's eruption.

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"People have ash on their houses and on their cars and stuff," Aradalo said. "There are black little particles. " Community members are now demanding that officials declare a state of emergency, saying they have dealt with landfill-related problems for years. A spokesperson for the South Coast Air Quality Management District said Tuesday that the agency had received 200 air quality complaints from the area.

The spokesperson said inspectors were monitoring air quality in nearby neighborhoods. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health noted that although the Los Angeles County Fire Department had not detected any hazardous findings, strong odors could cause headaches, nausea, dizziness and irritation of the eyes, nose and throat. The department urged residents to stay indoors, close windows and doors, and run air conditioning on the recirculation setting whenever odors became strong.

Chiquita Canyon LLC, which operates the landfill, issued the following statement about Monday's release and the drilling work, which was being done in response to ongoing elevated subsurface temperatures: "Earlier today, during a routine drilling operation to install a new well at Chiquita Canyon Landfill to help address the elevated temperature landfill event, crews encountered a pressurized pocket within the landfill, resulting in an above-ground release of gases and particulate material at the drilling location. No liquids were released.

Work was stopped immediately and the area has been secured. Chiquita is in communication and coordinating with state and local regulatory agencies and emergency response personnel.

"No injuries have been reported. The safety of our employees and the surrounding community is our highest priority. We will provide updates as more information becomes available. "