Community Movie: Dan Harmon Gives Update on Progress Despite Challenges

Despite facing numerous delays due to the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Community creator Dan Harmon provided an update on the film's progress. Harmon remains optimistic but acknowledges the difficulties of scheduling and coordinating the project.

After his cast's recent comments indicating positive progress on the film, Dan Harmon has an update on the Community movie. The road for Harmon to revive his fan-favorite has been anything but a smooth one the past couple of years.

The three-time Emmy winner first began working on the script in late 2022, teaming with series vet Andrew Guest for it, with most of the original cast confirmed to be returning, apart from initially Yvette Nicole Brown and Donald Glover. While the latter two were later confirmed, a 2023 filming start for the Community movie was impacted by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes, seeing numerous delays since.

Now, in an interview with ScreenRant's Grant Hermanns for Rick and Morty season 9, Harmon was asked about Glover's recent comments that the Community movie is moving in the right direction. Though the creator affirmed that"it's in the works," the Emmy winner cautioned that the film"continues to be a difficult thing to schedule and coordinate," alluding to the recurring scheduling issues faced in the past.

However, he remained encouraging in his outlook on the Community movie, chuckling as he said that"I'm not going to gainsay Glover" in his recent update, and remains keen to keep the star part of the project





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Community Movie Dan Harmon Updates Challenges Schedule Cooperation Multi-Tasking Cast WGA And SAG-AFTRA Strikes Rick And Morty Season 9 Fan Expectations Peacock's Vision Shifting The Production Towards A More Streami

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