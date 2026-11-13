Community Mourns Three Yorba Linda Teens at November 2026 Vigil

Yorba Linda residents gathered on November 12, 2026, to honor Levi Girson, Matthew Santome, and Brooklyn Mejia, who died in separate recent tragedies.

Family members and friends gathered at Veterans Sports Park in Yorba Linda on Thursday, November 12, 2026, to honor three local high school students who died in separate incidents over the past month. The candlelight vigil brought together more than 200 attendees to remember Levi Girson, Matthew Andres Santome, and Brooklyn Olivia Mejia.

Details of Tragic Losses in Orange County

Levi Girson, a 16-year-old student at Esperanza High School, died on Saturday, October 31, after being struck by a train on the tracks near Orangethorpe Avenue in Anaheim. Orange County Sheriff's Sgt. Eric Anderson confirmed the incident involving the junior-level student from the local community.

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Matthew Andres Santome, a 16-year-old junior at El Dorado High School from Placentia, was pronounced dead at a hospital on Friday night after driving one of the vehicles involved in a collision. His friend Brooklyn Olivia Mejia, a 16-year-old student at Yorba Linda High School, was hospitalized in critical condition as a passenger in his vehicle and died during the weekend, according to Orange County Sheriff's Sgt. Gerard McCann.

The three teenagers were friends with one another, according to Brooklyn Royce, a 17-year-old peer who attended middle school with Mejia and Santome. Royce recalled the group spending time together, particularly at McDonald's, which she identified as one of Santome's favorite places to eat.

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Tributes and Emotional Support for Families

Friends remembered the deceased as kind and joyful individuals. Santome was described as a funny and driven teenager who brought laughter to those around him. At the vigil, Evelyn Roman, 17, wore a T-shirt featuring a picture of Mejia, honoring a friendship that lasted six years. Roman described Mejia as a happy person who liked to make people laugh and always looked out for others.

Kathleen Martinez, the mother of Levi Girson, and his father, Darnell Girson, lighted candles in honor of their son. Davieon Girson and nine-year-old Elijah Hartridge also participated in the candle lighting ceremony. Lucy Thune hugged the grandmother of Brooklyn Olivia Mejia and her sister, Addi Mejia, 14, who wore a shirt featuring a photo of herself and her sister from when they were younger.

Mona Mejia, the grandmother of Brooklyn Olivia Mejia, and Kate Barclay, who attended elementary school with Santome and high school with Mejia, expressed the profound impact the trio had on the community. Barclay stated that both students left a big impact on their lives, reflecting the deep connections within the local school districts.

Community Response and Support Logistics

The vigil included a table with blank cards for attendees to write messages to the students' families. Three collection boxes were placed at the event, designated for each family, to receive tokens of support from the community. School and district faculty, family members, friends, and classmates of the three students were present to pay their respects.

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Members of the Yorba Linda football team also attended the event, lighting candles in honor of the three students who died in recent weeks. The gathering at Veterans Park served as a central point for the community to process the loss of these three young lives and to support the grieving families during a difficult time in November 2026.