Shiba Inu builders released scan.shibfun.app, a new community-powered Shibarium block explorer featuring .shib name resolution, decoded methods, and free APIs for developers.

Shiba Inu community developers have introduced a new block explorer for the Shibarium network, aiming to enhance transparency and accessibility for users and creators alike. The new platform, available at scan.shibfun.app, was announced in a post by community builder Mazrael, highlighting significant upgrades to the ecosystem's infrastructure.

Explorer Features And Technical Specifications

Mazrael stated that the new tool is built by the community, powered by ShibWatch, and designed with the visual aesthetics of the Eternity Hub. This collaboration brings a polished interface to the technical backend of the Shibarium layer-2 network, providing a familiar look for existing users while introducing robust new capabilities.

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Users can now search for .shib names directly in the search bar, which instantly redirects to the associated wallet address. This feature simplifies transaction verification and reduces errors associated with long hexadecimal addresses. Additionally, the platform displays new Shiboshis from Shibarium every day, offering a real-time view of emerging assets within the ecosystem.

For developers, the explorer provides contract verification, read and write functions for contracts, and detailed activity logs for ERC-4337 smart wallets. Mazrael emphasized the inclusion of a free API, describing it as Etherscan-style, which allows third-party applications to interact with the network efficiently. Method names are now decoded, eliminating the confusion of mystery 0x codes.

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Development Status And Current Limitations

While the launch marks a significant milestone, Mazrael clarified that work on the explorer is not yet finished. Live blocks are currently complete, but the indexing of older history is still in progress. This partial completion means that historical data may not be fully comprehensive for all users at this early stage.

As of Tuesday, the explorer itself indicated that only 3 percent of Shibarium blocks had been indexed. A notice on the site warned that some transaction counts may be inaccurate due to this ongoing indexing process. Mazrael added that the new explorer can also be accessed via Shib.io under the ShibWatch section, ensuring multiple entry points for users.

The DApps page features Shibarium games and apps, along with a one-click button to add Shibarium to a wallet. This integration streamlines the user experience for those looking to engage with decentralized applications on the network without complex manual configuration.

Network Activity And Market Context

Despite the new tools, the broader market context for Shiba Inu remains challenging. In November, the price of SHIB fell as low as $0.00000337, its lowest level since 2021. On November 22, the token traded at around $0.00000362, according to CoinMarketCap, reflecting ongoing volatility in the cryptocurrency market.

Shiba Inu creator Shytoshi Kusama has remained largely silent on these developments. Kusama's last post or interaction on X dates back to May 13, 2026. In September, Kusama changed his X bio to Polish and his location to Close, though he has not explained the meaning of either word. The official Shibarium account on X has also not posted since July 13, 2026.

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Community members continue to drive innovation despite the lack of direct communication from leadership. In September 2025, attackers exploited the Shibarium bridge, withdrawing approximately $2.4 million worth of assets. This security incident underscored the need for better monitoring tools and transparent explorers to help users track suspicious activities.

Historical Performance And Future Outlook

According to Shibariumscan, the network processed 546 transactions in a single day in late November. In contrast, on October 31, the daily number of transactions on the network was 6,370, indicating fluctuations in user engagement and network usage over the past few weeks.

Since its launch in August 2023, Shibarium has processed more than 1.5 billion transactions in total. This cumulative figure demonstrates the long-term viability and adoption of the layer-2 solution, even during periods of lower daily activity. The scale of operations necessitates advanced tools like the new explorer to manage data effectively.

At the same time, the number of SHIB holders on Ethereum passed 1.7 million on November 17, according to Etherscan. This steady growth in the holder base suggests sustained interest in the asset, providing a solid foundation for future developments and community-led initiatives like the new block explorer.