Community Honors 10-Year-Old Malayshia Alford in Philadelphia Park

Community members gathered at Morris Park in West Philadelphia for May May Day to honor Malayshia Alford, a 10-year-old girl found dead in a car trunk in New Jersey, while her family demands accountability from agencies and the foster care system regarding her death.

Community members gathered at a park in West Philadelphia to honor the life of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford after she was found dead inside the trunk of a car in New Jersey.

NBC10’s Johnny Archer reports.to remember 10-year-old Malayshia Alford , whose body was found in the trunk of a car in South Jersey, as her family called for accountability from the agencies responsible for protecting her. The gathering, called"May May Day" in honor of Malayshia's name, took place at Morris Park near 68th Street and Haverford Avenue in West Philadelphia.

Also read Dozens march in Philly demanding justice for 10-year-old Malayshia Alford

Malayshia, who was in Philadelphia's foster care system, had been missing for about two weeks before her body was discovered Wednesday, Nov. 4, in Lindenwold, NJ. Her foster mother, Caprice Williams, remains behind bars charged with murdering the girl and attempting to cover up the crime. Organizers said they decided to hold the community event after meeting so many children at a memorial for Malayshia following news of her death.

They wanted to create a space for the community to come together and begin healing. Malayshia's biological uncle, Nafis Horne, said he wants everyone who had a responsibility to protect his niece to be held accountable.

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"I need accountability from the city of Philadelphia, the school district for allowing this foster parent to work in the system. I need accountability from everybody involved. This should not have happened to another kid and it’s sad it happened to my niece. So changes are coming.

Changes are coming," Horne said. His concerns come as questions grow about how Williams was allowed to care for Malayshia despite previous allegations of abuse. Williams had been accused of abusing another foster child in 2020Those findings have raised questions about the oversight of foster parents and why Williams was permitted to foster another child. The commissioner of Philadelphia's Department of Human Services, which oversees the city's foster care system, confirmed that Malayshia was in its care.

However, the commissioner said the department could not release additional information because of confidentiality requirements under the Child Protective Services Law.

"“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the death of Jalayshia"Malayshia" Alford. We offer our sincere condolences to the family on this tragic loss. Jalayshia"Malayshia" was in the custody of the City of Philadelphia Department of Human Services. She was receiving foster care services through Pennsylvania Mentor and case management services through Catholic Community Services, Community Umbrella Agency 4.

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Based on the confidentiality requirements of the Child Protective Services Law, we are unable to provide further information at this time," DHS Commissioner Kimberly Ali wrote in a statement. As the community mourns Malayshia's death, her family continues to push for answers about the circumstances that led to her death and the systems responsible for her protection. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC Philadelphia.

AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC Philadelphia journalist edited the article for publication.