The Texas A&M University community gathered early Wednesday to remember the 12 people killed in the 1999 Aggie Bonfire collapse, marking 27 years since the tragedy.

The Texas A&M University community gathered early Wednesday to remember the 12 people killed in the 1999 Aggie bonfire collapse, marking 27 years since the tragedy.

The annual remembrance was held at 2:42 a.m. at the Bonfire Memorial, the same time the stack collapsed on Nov. 18, 1999. The memorial stands on the site where more than 5,000 logs toppled as students worked to build the traditional bonfire stack. Among the students who died was Bryan McClain from San Antonio. Twenty-seven others were injured in the collapse.

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A post shared by Texas A&M University The memorial includes 12 open arches, each honoring one of the victims. Each arch is engraved with a portrait and signature and is oriented toward that person’s hometown. Visitors can stand inside each archway, a design meant to symbolize the space left behind by each life lost. Texas A&M ended its official bonfire tradition after the tragedy.

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Still, Aggies return each year to honor the victims, support one another and remember a tradition that shaped generations of students. Read also: ‘A slap in the face’: Charges dismissed in 45-year-old murder case