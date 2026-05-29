Community gathers to pray for 12-year-old baseball player critically injured before game

A South Jersey community gathered Thursday night to support 12-year-old Xavier Taylor, who remains in critical condition following an incident at a baseball game.

A South Jersey community gathered Thursday night to support 12-year-old Xavier Taylor, who remains in critical condition following an incident at a baseball game. Family members say Xavier, a player with Maple Shade Youth Baseball, was injured Tuesday when a ball hit his neck during warmups.

He was airlifted from the field to Cooper University Hospital, where he remains in the intensive care unit.

"My son Xavier loves this game. He will play this game again," his father, Greg Taylor, told the crowd. Hundreds of friends, neighbors and teammates returned to Fellowship Columbia Bank Field - the same field where the incident occurred - for a prayer vigil filled with music, candles and messages of hope. Many attendees wore shirts displaying Xavier's number 6.

"Tonight, we are here to lift him up in prayer, strength and hope and love," one speaker said. "Baseball teaches us about teamwork, showing up for one another and never giving up, and tonight, that's exactly what we're doing for Xavier. " The Taylor family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support as they remain focused on Xavier's recovery.

"I could not have asked or ever dreamt of support like this right now, but our end goal is for our son to be back on this field or whatever field is next destined for him," Greg Taylor said. Community members have also organized a meal train for the family and raised more than $60,000 to assist them in their time of need.1 dead after boat crashes into channel marker in New Jersey's Barnegat Bay on Memorial Day





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