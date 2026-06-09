Community Events Revitalize MacArthur Park, Spark City Investment

Participants and city officials hope events like the 5K will draw more much needed attention to the park and encourage the city to invest in improvements. For a lot of the runners who showed up to this year’s MacArthur Park summer kickoff 5k, the race itself was only part of the reason they went. Student Angel Tapia, 17, from Miguel Contreras Learning Complex in Westlake, participated to help spur a different future for the park.

Participants and city officials hope events like the 5K will draw more much needed attention to the park and encourage the city to invest in improvements.

For a lot of the runners who showed up to this year’s MacArthur Park summer kickoff 5k, the race itself was only part of the reason they went. Student Angel Tapia, 17, from Miguel Contreras Learning Complex in Westlake, participated to help spur a different future for the park. Hundreds of runners gathered close to the MacArthur Park Community Center for the free event Saturday, which included race bibs, T-shirts and medals for the first 400 participants.

But beyond getting some exercise, many participants said the event represented an effort to reclaim a park that has become a symbol of challenges such as homelessness and public drug use. For them, the race was a chance to show what the park can be like, when it is actively used by the community. Edwin Gomez, 17,from Belmont High School in Westlake, said the park is tied to his upbringing with his brother.

Natally Barajas, 20, hesitated at first when a friend invited her to participate in the race, but after arriving and seeing families, runners and volunteers filling the park, she said the atmosphere felt different. Chelsea Lucktenberg, a spokesperson for Council District 1 who also ran the race, said the event is part of a larger effort from the city to activate public spaces through community programming.

Kendrick Rong, 15, of West Covina, heard about some of the park’s challenges but felt encouraged by what he saw that morning. Their union, Unite Here Local 11, announced the deal Tuesday morning. The workers were pushing for better pay and protections against ICE, which is part of security plans for the World Cup. Around 2,000 food and beverage workers at SoFi Stadium are covered by the contract. They still need to vote to finalize the deal





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Macarthur Park 5K Community Events Homelessness Public Drug Use Reclaiming The Park Community Programming Activating Public Spaces World Cup Immigration Agents Security Plans Premium Pay Pay Bump Right To Strike Union Contract World Cup Workers Food And Beverage Workers Sofifa Stadium Inglewood California World Cup Workers Food And Beverage Workers Sofifa Stadium Inglewood California

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