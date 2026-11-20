Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is facing backlash after saying on his podcast that Baltimore is 'best at making criminals.'

Head coach Jesse Minter deactivated him"Not only is Marlon Humphrey bad on the field, we are not criminals in Baltimore. This is the most vibrant, amazing city, and he should be cut immediately," one resident said.

Another said, "Marley Humphrey, we gotta do better. Baltimore, great city. Produced way more than just criminals. Legendary, legendary people, legendary people, that's all we got.

Also read Ravens send Marlon Humphrey home for week, inactive vs Panthers after Baltimore criminals remark

""My opinions on Marlon Humphrey. One, he's a phenomenal football player. Two, we gotta keep in mind, he is a football player. Three, there might be some factual statements to support what Marlon Humphrey has said.

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Baltimore has a crime issue. This is not surprising," one person said. Silver Spring Township is proposing a roughly 80% property tax increase in its 2027 budget, citing rising costs and "significant capital needs ahead.

"Hershey selling chocolate bars for 5 cents on release date of movieThe call originally came in around 2:10 a.m. at a home on the 2500 block of South Pine Grove Street in Bethel Township, out of concern that a building on the property was on fire. A truck plowed through the window of an art studio in Greencastle on Friday morning.