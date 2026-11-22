Friends, family members and members of Chicago's Togolese community gathered at a vigil to demand answers in the killing of a 24-year-old woman who was fatally shot after returning home from work in Rogers Park.

Bike path shooting near Belmont Harbor connected to 2 deadly Rogers Park shootings: Chicago policeFriends, family members and members of Chicago's Togolese community gathered at a vigil to demand answers in the killing of 24-year-old Bintou Salami, who was The gathering was marked by grief and calls for justice.

As attendees sang the Togolese national anthem, supporters surrounded Salami's brother at the location where she was killed.

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"I can't stop looking at the picture. I don't know, like — it's not fair," said Nanipo Damyete, Salami's former roommate. Amevi Avouglah, USA country delegate for the High Council of Togolese Abroad, said Salami's death cut short her future plans.

"All the dreams that Bintou is carrying vanished like that in one minute! She was coming from work," Avouglah said.

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"We don't have a video! We don't have nothing to show you guys! We want justice!

" Avouglah said. Police said the first shooting left a man critically wounded near the lakefront. After Salami was shot, investigators later found a man dead at the nearby Morse Red Line station, where they said a gun was recovered. Friends and family said Salami had recently moved to the area to be closer to her job at Misericordia.

A native of Togo, she came to the United States from France in 2024 after completing college and was scheduled to begin nursing school in January. Although Salami's brother did not speak during the vigil, he exclusively spoke to ABC 7 Thursday about questions he still has regarding the circumstances of her death.

"The police telling me, like, somebody tried to rob her or something. What I can't understand is how are you trying to rob somebody and you don't take her phone, nothing?

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" said Raoufou Salami. Woman, man shot to death during argument on NW Side: CPD