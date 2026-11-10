Community Confronts Federal Immigration Agents Outside Huntington Park Police Department

Residents gathered outside the Huntington Park Police Department after reports that federal immigration agents were waiting for an individual held in custody, leading to a tense confrontation and calls for continued opposition to federal immigration enforcement in the city.

According to Huntington Park officials, federal immigration agents were allegedly waiting for someone who was being held at the Huntington Park Police Department. Tensions escalated in Huntington Park on Monday morning after reports of federal immigration agents outside the city's police department prompted community members to confront the officers.

According to Huntington Park officials, federal immigration agents were allegedly waiting for someone who was being held at the Huntington Park Police Department. As word of the agents' presence spread, community members quickly gathered outside the department, confronting the officers and demanding that they leave. The encounter led to a tense exchange between residents and federal agents, part of which was captured on cellphone video.

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Huntington Park's vice mayor said federal agencies can access information entered into the Police Department's database. However, it remains unclear whom the agents were waiting for or why they were at the location. Following the encounter, city officials and community members expressed opposition to federal immigration enforcement activity in Huntington Park, saying they plan to continue protesting and speaking out whenever agents are spotted in the area.

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“We just want to make our community feel safe for parents all the hard-working people in Huntington Park. If you see anything, alert and let people know that they are around because it’s not fair for children and school hours to be locked down because of all this happening. It’s not fair, “ said a Huntington Park resident who witnessed the activity.

Huntington Park Vice Mayor Jonathan Alexander Sanabria also weighed in on the incident, describing the community's response as an effort to stand up against federal immigration enforcement.

“What I’ve seen is the community standing up for itself, not wanting to be oppressed by this agency. I don’t think it is ok for any law enforcement to go after any protesters,” Jonathan Alexander Sanabria, Huntington Park vice mayor. NBC4 reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection seeking clarification about the agents' presence Monday morning but had not received a response.