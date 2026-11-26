Community comes together to raise new American flag at senior living facility in Aurora, Illinois
After Air Force veteran Bill Jacobs noticed a flagpole without a flag at his senior living community in Aurora, his daughter, along with help from the community, helped to raise a new one right before Veterans Day.
A problem he and a whole city came together to fix.
"They used to have a rope there, and you could make the flag go up and down," said Bill Jacobs. "Where the hell's the flag? " he asked. "You know, he'd say, it's a real shame we don't have a flag.
You know, there's veterans that live here, too, you know," said Jacobs daughter, Jenny Latham. But why has the pole been without a flag for so long?
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