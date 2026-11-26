Janine Yorio proposes direct profit sharing for Montgomery residents near new data centers like Meta's Project Red Clay to offset local opposition and address environmental concerns.

Community Digital Technologies has introduced a novel framework aimed at resolving the growing tension between data center developers and local communities in Alabama. The proposal suggests that residents living near these massive infrastructure projects should receive a direct financial share of the profits generated by the facilities. This initiative emerges as opposition to data centers intensifies, particularly in areas like Montgomery and Lowndes County where new developments are planned.

Janine Yorio of Community Digital Technologies argues that the current model of community benefits is often insufficient for the average resident. She noted that cities typically require developers to provide some form of beneficial return for construction permits, but these long-term benefits do not always trickle down to help everyone in the neighborhood. She suggests a system where residents might receive something resembling a credit card loaded with benefits, which they can spend locally.

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The success of this model relies on mutual agreement between the developers, local leaders, and the community. Yorio emphasized that both sides must see the benefits clearly to allow the data center to proceed in the local neighborhood. If implemented as a standard practice, this approach aims to transform data centers from sources of public mistrust into streams of local prosperity. The group does not work directly with the data centers or the opposing residents but instead focuses on creating and administering these benefit packages to facilitate easier negotiations.

Meta is currently expanding its data center presence in Montgomery, having invested more than $1.5 billion in the region. The project known as Project Red Clay is being developed by Cloverleaf, which has pledged up to $10 million to support Lowndes County. Despite these substantial financial commitments, opposition remains strong among some residents who feel that monetary compensation does not address their primary grievances. Yorio noted that while data centers are not visually appealing, they do not produce black smoke or create traditional traffic jams, offering a different type of economic impact than other industrial facilities.

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John Urquhart, a resident of Lowndes County, expressed skepticism about the value of financial packages. Urquhart stated that while his family certainly needs money, especially if property values continue to drop, cash cannot solve environmental issues. He highlighted concerns regarding air quality linked to diesel generators, noise pollution, and light pollution. Urquhart and his wife own 230 acres in the county and have observed that property values are falling, with some homes listed for sale failing to attract any views since going on the market.

The legal landscape surrounding Project Red Clay is actively evolving. Two women from Lowndes County are currently suing the Lowndes County Commission over the planned data center. These plaintiffs are scheduled to return to court on December 2 to address their case. The litigation highlights the deep divisions within the community regarding the placement and impact of such large-scale technological infrastructure. Urquhart clarified that additional compensation would not alter his opposition to the project.

Urquhart cited potential water contamination as another significant risk factor that money cannot mitigate. The situation in Lowndes County serves as a microcosm for the broader debate across the country regarding where and how data centers should be built. The proposed benefit package by Community Digital Technologies offers a potential middle ground, but it requires significant buy-in from all parties involved to become a reality.

As the debate continues, the focus remains on balancing economic development with community well-being. The success of the Montgomery expansion and Project Red Clay may hinge on how effectively developers can address the non-financial concerns of residents like Urquhart. If the benefit package model gains traction, it could set a precedent for how future data centers engage with neighboring communities.

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For now, residents must wait for the upcoming court proceedings to determine the legal fate of Project Red Clay while the economic implications of the Meta expansion play out over time. The community is closely watching to see if the new profit-sharing framework can bridge the gap between economic growth and local preservation.

The proposed system ties financial rewards directly to the opening of the data center, ensuring that the financial rewards are realized when the facility begins operation. Yorio said making that kind of deal standard could turn data centers from a source of mistrust into a new stream of local prosperity. It would require buy-in from companies and local leaders to become a widespread practice across Alabama.