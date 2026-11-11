Communities rally together more than a week after destructive flooding in Southern Colorado

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – More than a week since destructive floods washed through four corners, the major undertaking of cleaning up continues through a handful of communities. People in La Plata County have felt a whirlwind of emotions dealing with this disaster.

– More than a week since destructive floods washed through four corners, the major undertaking of cleaning up continues through a handful of communities.

People in La Plata County have felt a whirlwind of emotions dealing with this disaster. Now, facing a long road to recovery, residents say they're trying to say resilient by holding one another up. Amid devastation and millions in damage lies a sense of community seen in the moment Mary "Muffy" Driessen comforted a neighbor who saw flood waters tear through the area.

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"I didn't know if she was evacuated, where she was evacuated, if she saw her house was destroyed. She pulled into my driveway. And we held each other and cried," said Driessen.

"This is now the back yard and before it was a lake," said Driessen. Going on to say, "We sat up until two in the morning waiting to hear whether we were going to be evacuated.

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" Driessen who lives near Durango has seen it all first hand, the overwhelming feeling of uncertainty and the beauty of seeing a community holding each other up. She recounted seeing that help from dozens of volunteers, bringing her to tears.

"A woman came over to me, I'll never forget, in a puffy black vest and looked at me and said, you're crying because of the love. Yes, that was love," said Driessen. Responding to the disaster, La Plata County says they're in the early stages of recovery.

"This incident happened a week ago, Sunday. And, it feels like three months ago, it really does," said Emily Spencer, Public Affairs Manager for La Plata County. As of today, the county estimates $9 million in damage across the city of Durango and the greater county, including roads and bridges. Three of the county's mobile home parks are still under evacuations due to septic and sewer problems.

"Unfortunately, many of our lower-income communities who are living in mobile homes, are incredibly affected by a foot of red, sticky, stinky mud all over everything, all over the roads, up to the wheel wells in your car, completely covering any floors, carpets, the bottom part of your sofa. It is dramatic and it is catastrophic," said Spencer.

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The county says more than 500 residents have reported damage to their properties and at least 300 people are taking advantage of an Airbnb housing assistance program. La plata county is hosting a public meeting to discuss flood recovery updates at the county fairgrounds starting tonight at 6.